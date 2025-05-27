My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 review: Bones Film leans into humor with Captain Celebrity’s introduction

Aired on Monday, May 26, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 delivers a lighthearted yet entertaining entry that introduces a key new character, Captain Celebrity, the No. 1 hero from the USA. Having been forced to leave his home country due to his problematic behavior, C.C. makes a flashy debut in Japan, leading to a series of amusing and awkward encounters with Koichi.

The episode follows Captain Celebrity, aka C.C., through a series of humorous and chaotic run-ins with Koichi. Makoto’s involvement adds intrigue, which heightens with the surprise appearance of Koichi’s strict mother at the end.

Though lighter in tone and more humor-focused, the episode weaves in story elements seamlessly, hinting at deeper connections to come. Alongside the steady production quality, episode 8 stands out as an easygoing yet engaging watch that continues to build the world and character relationships.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8: A narrative review

Captain Celebrity debuts in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 delivers another easygoing yet engaging installment in the prequel, skillfully balancing humor and character development under Kenichi Suzuki’s direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s scripting. Studio Bones continues to bring charm to the My Hero Academia spin-off with solid storytelling and consistent animation.

Titled "Major," the episode starts with Koichi chasing a robber, only to be saved from an oncoming truck by none other than America’s No.1 hero, Captain Celebrity. Despite his flashy entrance, Koichi takes an instant dislike to him. Knuckleduster later informs Koichi that the hero is also nicknamed Captain Catastrophe due to his problematic tendencies and personality.

When another instant villain attack occurs, Captain Celebrity makes a showy appearance but refuses to engage without an official deployment order. Koichi jumps in to save a dog, while C.C. eventually defeats the villain, saving Koichi once again in the process.

Koichi meets C.C. (Image via Bones Film)

However, C.C.’s arrogant attitude continues to irritate him. Things get more complicated when Makoto is revealed to be working with Captain Celebrity’s team, and C.C. begins shamelessly flirting with her. Knuckleduster warns Koichi and Pop about C.C.’s womanizing ways.

Days later, Koichi starts following Makoto to keep an eye on her, with Pop tagging along for personal reasons. When C.C. notices Koichi spying, Makoto introduces him as her junior. C.C. then whisks Makoto away on what he claims is a date. Midway through his flirtatious antics, Makoto receives a call from his wife, Pamela, prompting a panicked retreat under the excuse of needing to stop a bank robbery.

After handling the robbery, Captain Celebrity drags Koichi along to the date location to act as a witness for his wife, hoping to clear any suspicion. Meanwhile, Makoto gets an idea for a rebranding strategy to polish C.C.’s public image.

Koichi and C.C. in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

In a post-credit twist, Koichi receives a call from his father informing him that his mother is visiting Tokyo. Panicked, Koichi remembers he lied about having a girlfriend. Pop freaks out and runs off, just as his mom arrives, leaving the episode on a humorous cliffhanger.

In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, Studio Bones presents a lighthearted yet well-balanced episode that skillfully combines character introduction, story development, and humor, resulting in an overall entertaining and easygoing installment.

Episode 8 centers around C.C.'s over-the-top antics and his growing tension with Koichi, while Makoto, working on C.C.'s team, adds intrigue to the dynamic. Things take another interesting turn with the arrival of Koichi’s strict mother, setting the stage for further comedic and plot-driven developments, particularly with Koichi’s lie about having a girlfriend and his mother’s immediate eagerness to meet her.

Alongside its predominantly comedic storyline, the episode lays the groundwork for future plot developments, with the lighthearted interactions and character dynamics likely to become key elements moving forward. Though action and tension are minimal, the episode's appeal lies in its breezy tone and humor-driven atmosphere.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8: An overall production criticism

Studio Bones Film delivers another entertaining entry with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8. While leaning heavily into humor, the episode maintains consistent production quality and remains engaging throughout.

Its polished visuals, sound design, and voice performances all contribute to the episode's charm. The animation continues to show steady quality, with expressive character work and visually engaging frames that boost the overall appeal.

C.C. with Koichi and Makoto (Image via Bones Film)

Though action is limited, mainly to Captain Celebrity’s encounter with the instant villain and a few other brief instances, it retains the series’ signature fluidity and dynamic style. The comic book-inspired visual elements also reinforce the show’s distinct aesthetic.

Voice acting is top-notch as always, with the cast bringing out the characters’ personalities with precision. The music and sound design, composed by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi, effectively complement the tone and enhance the storytelling throughout the episode.

Final thoughts

C.C. flirts with Makoto in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

In summary, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 delivers a lighthearted and entertaining breather. Captain Celebrity’s debut and Makoto’s ongoing involvement are woven in with clever storytelling, while the awkward yet comedic interactions between C.C. and Koichi bring plenty of laughs.

The arrival of Makoto’s mother and her immediate curiosity about Koichi’s "girlfriend" adds to the episode’s comedic appeal, especially with the subtle hint that Pop is possibly stepping into that role. Altogether, the engaging narrative and steady production quality make this a fun-filled and entertaining addition to the Spring 2025 spinoff.

