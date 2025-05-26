My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 - Captain Celebrity's first appearance sees him stir up trouble in Japan

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, the anime introduced fans to America's No.1 Hero, Captain Celebrity. Following several scandals in his home country, he planned on setting up shop in Japan and continuing his playboy ways.

The anime's previous episode saw Makoto Tsukauchi form an agreement with Koichi. She would help him study in exchange for his help with her thesis. Surprisingly, Makoto's thesis was about the Naruhata vigilantes. While she suspected Koichi to be a vigilante, she got his name wrong, rendering her Polygraph Quirk useless.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8: Makoto traps Captain Celebrity

Captain Celebrity as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8, titled Major, opened with Koichi Haimawari chasing after a thief. During this, Koichi was set to be hit by a truck when a hero saved him and apprehended the thief. This hero was none other than America's No.1 Hero, Captain Celebrity. While he was a big hero, Koichi disliked him due to his personality. Later, even Knuckleduster informed Koichi about the hero's alternate name, "Captain Troublemaker."

The anime episode later saw another Instant Villain attack the city. This villain had a Gigantification Quirk and looked like "Godzilla." While Koichi and Pop were evacuating the general public, the Crawler learned about a child who was left behind at home. That's when Captain Celebrity showed up at the scene. Koichi asked for his help saving the child, but the hero rejected the request, stating that he was yet to receive an official help request from the police.

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

While Koichi left to rescue the child, Captain Celebrity started fighting the kaiju. It was only later that Koichi realized that the child was actually a dog. Elsewhere, while Captain Celebrity defeated the Instant Villain, the kaiju's fall was about to crush Koichi and the dog. Hence, the hero rescued the two.

The same night, the police were trying to search for any survivors in the destroyed building. Koichi was the first on the scene as he spotted a sumo wrestler and a woman in need of help. That's when Captain Celebrity arrived to help Koichi. The hero himself picked up the woman and asked Koichi to carry the sumo wrestler.

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

Later, after Captain Celebrity demolished the building, it was revealed that Makoto Tsukauchi was one of the hero's cheerleaders. The hero used this opportunity to get close to Makoto and set up a date with her.

During their "date," Makoto informed Captain Celebrity about a robbery nearby. However, instead of going to help, the hero decided to stay for their date. To counter this, Makoto went on a call with Captain Celebrity's wife, Pamela, allowing her to listen in on their conversation.

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 8 (Image via Bones Film)

This development scared Captain Celebrity as he flew down to the robbery location and stopped it. Soon after, he grabbed Koichi and clicked some pictures with him as an alibi for his wife. Amidst this, Makoto drew up a new plan to change Captain Celebrity's persona.

Lastly, the anime episode saw Koichi's mother arrive to visit him. As per Koichi, his mother was very strict and did not tolerate lies. With one of his lies being about having a charming girlfriend, he was stuck without one. Notably so, Pop was embarrassed about it.

