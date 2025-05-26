To Be Hero X's popularity poll has made one of the biggest dreams of anime fans come true

To Be Hero X is set in a world where heroes are created by people's "Trust Values." If one has enough Trust Value, they can gain superpowers and become a hero. However, gaining these powers does not cement one's place as a hero, as the Trust Values are ever-changing and can see anyone instantly fall from grace.

While the anime was already making the rounds on the internet with its beautiful animation and story concept, it has now taken a big step with its popularity poll. It is quite normal for any series to conduct popularity polls to understand its audience. However, not many anime are doing it like To Be Hero X, as the poll's result isn't just for show, and is set to influence the anime's future storyline.

Most anime fans have dreamt of getting involved in or influencing their favorite anime. Surprisingly, To Be Hero X is set to make this dream come true with its unique meta-narrative.

To Be Hero X launches popularity poll to influence its second season

As fans must remember, when To Be Hero X introduced fans to its concept, the anime informed them about a tournament held every two years to determine the top heroes. The heroes' performance in this tournament determined their new Trust Values and rankings. Amongst them, the hero with the absolute highest ranking was touted as "X."

Considering how all heroes in the series are aiming to become Hero X, the tournament plays a crucial role in the story. Moreover, the heroes' powers and rankings going into the tournament matter even more. With that in mind, the staff behind the To Be Hero X anime are handing fans the unique opportunity to influence the series' plot with their support.

Nice as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

As fans must have observed, while To Be Hero X has been listed for 24 episodes, the anime's first eight episodes have only introduced fans to three heroes. Fans may find this concerning, thinking that not all heroes will receive the proper treatment before the tournament arc. But the truth is that the anime's first season is merely meant to introduce fans to the characters and set up the second season.

With that, the anime's staff is expecting fans to make their decision on which characters they love the most and vote accordingly. This is because the real-life popularity poll rankings are set to be applied to the anime going into the second season. Such a development will not only influence the anime's plot but also the heroes' power levels during the heavily anticipated "Tournament Arc."

E-Soul as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Therefore, fans can now head to BiliBili's website, vote for their favorite hero, and influence an anime just like they always wanted. To do this, fans will need to make a BiliBili account and complete certain "one-time" and "daily" tasks to accumulate points that they can use to vote for the heroes. Moreover, the voting isn't limited to China, as fans globally can partake in the popularity poll.

