Nagi's return in Blue Lock is all but confirmed due to this controversial character's schemes

Since Seishiro Nagi's elimination from the Blue Lock, fans have theorized how the striker could still feature for Japan's U-20 team. While Yoichi Isagi and Reo Mikage pleaded with Ego Jinpachi to reconsider Nagi's elimination, the Blue Lock manager insisted that the striker's talent had long withered away.

This development seemed to be further set in stone after Nagi returned home. While he tried to move past his time in Blue Lock, he missed it and went through an emotional breakdown. For a moment, it even seemed like the manga had seen the last of Nagi. That's when the series brought in a surprise benefactor for Nagi.

Out of nowhere, the chairman of the Japan Football Union, Hirotoshi Buratsuta, commanded Ego Jinpachi to redo the selection and bring back Nagi Seishiro. While Ego Jinpachi rejected the order, there is good reason to believe that the JFU chairman is set to pull off a very controversial scheme.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta could pull some strings to bring Nagi to Blue Lock Japan

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

As fans would know, Hirotoshi Buratsuta did not know a lot about football but was a genius when it came to making money. So, while he was happy that BLTV made a lot of money, he was certain that keeping Seishiro Nagi in the Blue Lock Japan team would help his cause even better.

Nagi was very popular on social media to the point that, even after his elimination, they could not stop praising him. Upon seeing such a reception for Nagi, Buratsuta identified him as a cash cow and asked Ego Jinpachi to bring him back. However, Ego said no, as he was only allowed to select 23 players, and he wasn't prepared to remove anyone.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

This response angered Buratsuta as he viewed himself as a God. He was the one who convinced PIFA to make Japan the host country for the competition. As per him, he was the one who supported Japanese football from the start, while Ego was just a dreamer he hired.

Nevertheless, Ego Jinpachi refused to budge from his decision. He further expressed that he would make Japan the hottest place in the football world. In response, Buratsuta told Ego he would turn that world into the biggest business content.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While the Blue Lock series is generally known for making the players look egoistical, the manga did the same for Hirotoshi Buratsuta, as he seemed determined to turn the U-20 World Cup into the biggest content.

Considering that he had already identified Seishiro Nagi as a cash cow, there is a good chance he would do everything in his power to manifest his return. This development has also been hinted at by the manga's latest volume cover featuring Hirotoshi Buratsuta.

The chairman of JFU could be seen bound by a chain made of coins. Amidst all the coins, one had a face on it that looked like Seishiro Nagi. Therefore, there is a chance that Buratsuta might pull some strings to have Nagi make his return.

While such a development may seem implausible, with Buratsuta convincing PIFA to make Japan the host country, there is a chance that the JFU chairman could pull some strings to bring back Nagi as well. However, it is to be seen how such a development would come to fruition.

