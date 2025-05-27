Blue Lock chapter 304: Ego Jinpachi hands Isagi the key to his next evolution

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 304, the manga saw Yoichi Isagi return home to his parents and have a celebratory meal with them. While they discussed the latest developments, Isagi received a delivery from Ego Jinpachi, which was said to contain the key to his next evolution.
The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta celebrate BLTV's success. Amidst this, he asked Ego Jinpachi to bring back Nagi. However, Ego rejected this request, stating that Nagi wasn't needed to win the World Cup. Elsewhere, Anri Teieri conducted a press conference, revealing crucial information about the U-20 World Cup.
Blue Lock chapter 304: Yoichi Isagi returns home to his parents
Blue Lock chapter 304, titled Benefactor of my Dream, opened with Yoichi Isagi having celebratory pork cutlets with his parents at home. While Yoichi's mother, Iyo Isagi, was glad that Isagi had come home, she was surprised by his sudden return. That's when Isagi revealed that all members of the Blue Lock Japan team were given a two-week break before the U-20 World Cup.
Leaning into the conversation, Yoichi's father, Issei Isagi, started speaking about his son's popularity, ability, and salary, which is when his wife stopped him. However, Isagi did not mind talking about Blue Lock. He shared how all the offers from the overseas club teams were being handled by Blue Lock. For the time being, all they needed to focus on was the U-20 World Cup.
Just as Iyo Isagi praised Yoichi for becoming Blue Lock's No. 1, Issei Isagi started imitating his son by saying his final words to Michael Kaiser. Seeing his father imitate him made Isagi feel weird. Meanwhile, Iyo was worried that the kids would get influenced by Yoichi's trash-talking and imitate him.
"Thanks for that sh*t, My Ultimate Clown."
Soon after, the Isagi family was interrupted by a delivery from Blue Lock. The delivery box was filled with a bunch of discs, a plane ticket, and a letter. The letter was from Ego Jinpachi, who asked Isagi to review the discs to discover the key to his next evolution. Just as Isagi started wondering what the discs entailed, Iyo Isagi asked him about Ego Jinpachi.
Yoichi Isagi described Ego Jinpachi as a radical, unsociable man with his own philosophy. Had he been somewhere else, he would have been perceived as nothing less than a weirdo. But most importantly, Isagi saw an Ego as a trustworthy person who believed more than anyone that Japan would win the World Cup. With that, Isagi called Ego Jinpachi the craziest, most fascinating person in the world and the benefactor of his dream.
Iyo and Issei Isagi were glad that their son had found someone good. Amidst this, they conveyed to their son that no matter what happened going forward, the fact that they were his family would never change. So, they would always be watching over him, and no matter how things changed, Isagi had a home to return to.
Isagi thanked his parents for their kind words and left to review the discs as instructed. While watching the discs, Isagi realized that the clips were not meant for Isagi to review other people's shooting, but game-changing moments. Every clip opened with a tempo-changing trap or a killer pass that initiated a goal-scoring opportunity. With that, Isagi decided to buckle down and input all the new stimulus.
Blue Lock chapter 304 ended by showing Meguru Bachira, Hyoma Chigiri, and Kunigami Rensuke receiving similar letters. The manga also added that only 45 days were left until the start of the U-20 World Cup.
