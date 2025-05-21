Blue Lock chapter 304: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 304 will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.
The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta commanding Ego Jinpachi to bring Nagi back to Blue Lock. However, Ego did not believe he needed Nagi to win the World Cup and refused to adhere to Buratsuta's request. Elsewhere, Anri Teieri conducted a press conference, sharing valuable details about the upcoming U-20 World Cup.
Blue Lock chapter 304 release date and time
According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 304 will be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Considering the manga release schedule, the next chapter will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 304?
Blue Lock chapter 304 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. The service is currently available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.
While most Blue Lock chapters are free to read on K Manga, the three most recently released chapters require fans to purchase points. Besides that, the platform's website has yet to become operational globally.
Blue Lock chapter 303 recap
Blue Lock chapter 303, titled Blue Lock Japan, saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta celebrate the income genrated by Blue Lock TV and Neo Egoist League. Soon after, he asked Ego Jinpachi to bring back Nagi. However, Ego did not believe Nagi was needed to win the World Cup, hence, he rejected Buratsuta's request.
Elsewhere, Anri Teieri conducted a press conference revealing many important details about the upcoming U-20 World Cup. Japan was set to host the competition with a record-breaking 64 teams. The competition would not only include great teams but will also bring the New Generation World 11 on the same stage.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 304?
Blue Lock chapter 304 will most likely focus on Seishiro Nagi. The previous manga chapter ended by showing a glimpse of Nagi as he looked depressed while playing games in an arcade.
While the manga did not state that Nagi was going to return to Blue Lock, the game's screen showed a prompt asking the player if they wanted to continue playing. There is good reason to believe that this game screen was foreshadowing for Nagi resuming his football career.
The manga chapter could also focus on Buratsuta who could pull some strings to have Nagi join the Blue Lock Japan team.
