7 Blue Lock characters who perfectly represents the Seven Deadly Sins

Blue Lock characters' personalities, ambitions, flaws, and unique qualities come to light thanks to the intense football clashes for supremacy. Not just technicality and skills, the series showcases the raw desires and forces pushing each player. Interestingly, certain traits align closely resemble the Seven Deadly Sins, depicting how each one embodies these symbolic vices.

Of course, this comes in tandem with all of them aiming for one thing - to become the best striker. From being gluttonous and goal-hungry to prideful arrogance, Blue Lock paints its characters as complex individuals shaped by both virtue and vice. These sins represent what they are and what fuels the ambition that drives them to surpass their limits and grow stronger.

A close analysis of their personas and deeds makes visible how these characters resonate with the archetypes of sin, deepening the narrative further.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion of the author.

Blue Lock characters who are akin to the Seven Deadly Sins

1) Gluttony - Isagi Yoichi

Isagi Yoichi (Image via 8bit)

Kicking off this Blue Lock characters list is protagonist Isagi Yoichi. He was the only player to be personally chosen by Ego Jinpachi to join the Blue Lock project. Entering and playing in it opened his eyes to what he was up against and he quickly adapted to survive the project's stages. In time he joined Bastard Munchen, under the tutelage of his idol Noel Noa.

Isagi represents the Sin of Gluttony - defined by his desire to "consume/devour" players, opponents, and teammates alike. He becomes the opposite of what he is faced with and endeavors to devour it to grow as a player. For instance, he devoured the darkness Shoei Barou's playstyle brought and became the light in opposition.

2) Lust - Shidou Ryusei

Shidou Ryusei (Image via 8bit)

Unique among Blue Lock characters is Shidou Ryusei. Introduced as the one who knocked out Kunigami Rensuke, Shidou showcased time and again how devastating he could be in-game. With unmatched physicality, aggression, and shocking prowess for the game, Shidou became a fearsome force who intrigued the likes of Sae Itoshi.

When compared to the Seven Deadly Sins, Shidou represents Lust. This is because of the sense of extreme pleasure he derives from playing high-level football with top players. Unlike everyone else, he has shown no interest in being the best, only the desire to live fully and with the excitement of scoring creative, unique, and "explosive" goals.

3) Greed - Reo Mikage

Reo Mikage (Image via 8bit)

Likely a topic of debate, but Reo Mikage best represents the Sin of Greed from among the Blue Lock characters. The Mikage Corporation's heir, Reo possessed a whopping $5.3 billion USD worth of total assets. Before Blue Lock, he attended an elite educational institution where he met Nagi Seishiro. It was this fateful encounter that awakened Nagi's talent and Reo's desire to win the World Cup.

He is associated with Greed considering his story and his reason. Despite having everything, he felt a lack, and winning the World Cup became his goal once he met Nagi. Even football-wise, Reo has 99/100 stats and the "Copy" ability, but he yet lacks what players like Rin or Shidou have. Greed is materialistic, i.e., from having things and wanting more, which Reo embodies perfectly.

4) Sloth - Nagi Seishiro

Nagi Seishiro (Image via 8bit)

The next addition to this list of Blue Lock characters representing the Seven Deadly Sins is Nagi Seishiro. Before Blue Lock, he attended the same school as Reo and their fateful encounter was his official induction into football. Blessed with breathtaking reflexes, commendable speed, and jumping, Nagi, for the most part, was unmotivated.

This associates him with the Sin of Sloth. Though lazy with no motivation, his aptitude for football was incredibly high. Even with Reo at his side, he only played because he was asked to. More often than not, he has been indifferent in aiming to become the best. Nagi in one word is slothful. However, he has shown the ability to motivate himself if challenged, like against Barou and later the Japan U-20s.

5) Wrath - Rin Itoshi

Rin Itoshi (Image via 8bit)

This Blue Lock characters list would be incomplete without Rin Itoshi. Younger brother to Sae, Rin had made it his life's goal to play football and surpass his brother. Things didn't particularly well between the pair before Sae left for greener pastures, which is what pushed Rin for years to train hard. The result - the No. 1 player to emerge from Blue Lock.

Among Blue Lock characters, Rin represents the Sin of Wrath the best. This is attributed to his Flow State of Pure Destruction. This is a highly aggressive playstyle where Rin draws out his opponent's strongest weapon before destroying with his own at their strongest. As seen in the manga, he becomes fixated on destruction and his ego materializes as a grotesque formation that pushes him to absolutely crush his opponents.

6) Pride - Shoei Barou

Shoei Barou (Image via 8bit)

Again, a debatable entry, but among Blue Lock characters, Shoei Barou is the closest to the Sin of Pride. He has depicted himself as quite selfish and highly arrogant, a forward whose only aim is to be the star of the field at all times. This is linked to his desire to become the world's best striker. Be it during the Blue Lock Selections or the Neo Egoist League, Baro has always secured a top rank.

Given his pride and arrogance on-field, he elects to follow or listen to no one. He even openly defies Marc Snuffy, the mentor he chose to be under at the Ubers. His drive to be King of the Field is so strong that he is willing to be a "villain" to retain that role. Barou is also a perfectionist, maintaining clean and ordered surroundings, which extends to his training too, displaying diligence and stoicism.

7) Envy - Kunigami Rensuke

Kunigami Rensuke (Image via 8bit)

The final addition to this list of Blue Lock characters is Kunigami Rensuke. He was one of the few characters who underwent a drastic change. Initially playing football to become a hero at the sport, his dreams were crushed when he got knocked out of Blue Lock. However, the Wildcard proved to be his saving grace as he returned a changed man - visibly cold, highly driven, egotistical, and aggressive.

He perfectly embodies the Sin of Envy. In essence, Envy refers to "wanting things while having nothing". Presently, Kunigami is by himself in the Bastard Munchen (no players to back him up like Isagi has Hiori), unable to ask for support. Moreover, he wants to be the best, being the closest copy of Noel Noa, but cannot achieve the same degree of skill/ability. Also, he desires to be the Hero of Blue Lock, but someone else has already taken that position.

All the seasons of the anime are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

