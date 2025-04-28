To Be Hero X pays homage to KFC as X becomes Colonel Sanders

To Be Hero X episode 4 was released on April 28, 2025. The installment showcased the anticipated battle between Nice and God's Eye. While the fight occurred in one place, it was streamed across the entire city as fans cheered Lin Ling for his bravery. However, the scenery of the city showcased a very fun easter egg, something the fandom wasn't expecting.

The city's view showcased numerous advertisements, one of which was for a fast food joint titled XFC. The name of this advertisement was reminiscent of the popular fast food brand KFC. This reference had the fans claiming that no one was expecting such an unexpected mention in the episode.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

To Be Hero X references the popular fast food brand KFC in episode 4

To Be Hero X episode 4 commenced with a focus on Nice trying to leave his place to save Moon from God's Eye. However, he was held back against his will due to his fans' wishes. Eventually, he left, but his facade as 'Nice' disappeared, unveiling the truth that the fan-favorite hero was just an ordinary person, named Lin Ling, on the inside.

Lin Ling's fight against God's Eye was showcased all around the city on large screens and streamed on numerous platforms. Moreover, Lin Ling's will to save Moon gave the fans hope that there might still be a hero among them. So, Lin Ling successfully defeated God's Eye.

During the view of the city, To Be Hero X episode 4 focused on some advertisements, one of which featured the image of X, a hero who is yet to appear in the series.

The advertisement was for a brand named XFC, presumably X Fried Chicken. This brand might be a play on the popular fast food joint KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), and was a very sneaky reference only some fans noticed.

Reactions from fans

The fandom was in tears over the recent KFC reference in To Be Hero X and found it hilarious. More importantly, the resemblance between X and Colonel Sanders was the talk of the town after the reference was spotted.

X's character design was thought of as a copy of Colonel Sanders, KFC's founder, at the start, and surprisingly, he also has a fried chicken joint in the anime, just like KFC in real life.

Moreover, one fan even asked whether X's fast food might also have the same secret as KFC's, which is the secret 11 herbs and spices. Funnily enough, fans also admired the irony of the existence of XFC.

Lastly, one internet voice questioned whether X raised his trust value through his acts or through the taste of his fried chicken.

'i cried laughing when i saw that' a fan said

'Does this also have the 11 herbs and spices secret?' another fan said

'Man raised his trust value thru chicken' another one claimed

Final thoughts

While there was no paid promotion specified in the episode, from KFC, this reference might just be a fun easter egg to check whether the fans pay attention to details in every episode. Apparently, most of them do, considering how they pulled out such a minute detail, which wasn't even the focus, from the episode.

