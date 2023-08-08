Gojo and Geto's bittersweet goodbye in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gets a reaction from KFC

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers were taken on an emotional rollercoaster. The episode showcased the aftermath of Gojo Satoru's epic battle, where he unleashed his ultimate ability and won over Toji Fushiguro. However, the story took an unexpected turn as Gojo faced an even greater challenge, putting his friendship with Geto Suguru in jeopardy.

The bond between these two characters, once unbreakable, was tested to its limits. As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences this summer, the narrative delves deeper into the complex dynamics of friendship and sacrifice. In a surprising twist, this episode has even a surprising response from none other than KFC.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the JJK episode 29.

KFC's surprise Twitter reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 stirs emotions

In the fifth episode, Gojo and Geto had a final confrontation in a bustling area in front of a popular fast food restaurant - KFC. Gojo confronted Geto about his recent destructive actions, but instead of providing a direct answer, Geto posed a question to Gojo. He questioned whether Gojo, with his immense power as a sorcerer, could easily fulfill his desire of eliminating non-sorcerers.

Gojo firmly rejected the idea of harming innocent individuals and was profoundly shocked by his friend's perspective. Helpless, Gojo watched as Geto departed from the scene. When asked why he did not pursue Geto, Gojo confessed that he couldn't bring himself to harm his own brother, even if it meant putting an end to a mass murderer.

The following scene has resonated with many fans, drawing strong emotions. KFC has responded to this scene in JJK season 2 on social media. The situation involving Gojo and Geto has deeply affected Colonel Sanders, as evidenced by his recent tweet.

KFC @kfc Watching SatoSugu breakup was even harder from behind the register

The fast-food chain's Twitter handle shared how hard it was for them to watch the breakup from behind the register as they referenced the Jujutsu Kaisen scene. The image depicts Geto dressed in black, walking along a sidewalk in Tokyo. Notably, the background of the image features a KIC restaurant instead of a KFC, due to trademark concerns.

Although the scene depicting the break-up in Jujutsu Kaisen deeply affected fans, it signifies a turning point rather than the end of the story for Gojo and Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen highlights the character of Gojo, renowned for his formidable Six Eyes technique. On the other hand, readers are well aware that Geto continues down a destructive path.

Geto's upcoming challenge on Halloween in Shibuya promises to disrupt the jujutsu society. As the second season of JJK returns to television this month, fans eagerly await an emotional and captivating arc that will once again inspire their emotions.

KFC's surprising reaction to the heart-wrenching separation in Jujutsu Kaisen left fans astonished. As the JJK manga series progresses into its upcoming narrative, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the captivating events that lie ahead and how the story will unfold.

