Black Clover repeated a Golden Dawn massacre moment and we didn't even realize

Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata has often been criticized for saving his characters from the brink of death. Just when it seems like the other characters are set to experience a soul-crushing moment, the creator would fix the situation, taking away the consequences of a life-threatening battle. However, that is truly not the case anymore.
As fans must remember, during the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc, Yuno went through the kind of character development fans hoped for with the Golden Dawn massacre incident. While that incident may seem like a one-off moment to fans, the manga's latest update recreated it with the deaths of three known characters.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.
Black Clover's latest update recreates the Golden Dawn massacre moment
As fans must remember, during the Heart Kingdom Join Struggle Arc, the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad invaded the Clover Kingdom and the Heart Kingdom in search of Yami Sukehiro, Lolopechika, and William Vangeance. Amongst them, Zenon Zogratis was tasked with abducting the Golden Dawn Captain. Hence, he infiltrated the Magic Knights squad's base with his two Dark Disciples Foyal Migusteau and Gaderois Godroc.
During the attack, Yuno Grinberryall was back at Hage Village. Hence, William Vangeance was left alone to protect himself and his Magic Knights. While Yuno did return to the base, it was too late as half the Golden Dawn members had already perished.
Amongst the deceased members were known characters like Hamon and Siren, both of whom had big parts to play during the Elf Reincarnation Arc. While the characters canonically meant a lot to others, the fans did not care for them as much as one would have wanted. Instead, it seemed like the fans were glad their deaths could be used as catalysts for character development.
Similar to that, the manga's final story arc has repeated the Golden Dawn massacre moment. After it seemed like Asta and Yuno defeated Lucius Zogratis, the Paladin returned with his new form. Soon after, he wished to demonstrate his new ultra-gargantuan spell involving the Grimoire Towers.
As part of this, Lucius Zogratis fetched Marx Francois, Revchi Salik, and Gueldre Poizot from different parts of the kingdom and killed them in front of Asta and Yuno to return their Grimoires back to the towers. With that, Lucius could use the Magic once used by all three of them, namely Memory Magic, Chain Magic, and Permeation Magic.
Asta was angry at this development. However, the manga did not give him a lot of time to deal with the loss. While one might still be unbothered about Gueldre and Revchi's death, Marx Francois had been a significant character in the series. Nevertheless, most fans did not bat an eye at the death and were likely happy to see Tabata depict some ill consequences of a full fleged battle.
