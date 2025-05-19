Black Clover repeated a Golden Dawn massacre moment and we didn't even realize

Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata has often been criticized for saving his characters from the brink of death. Just when it seems like the other characters are set to experience a soul-crushing moment, the creator would fix the situation, taking away the consequences of a life-threatening battle. However, that is truly not the case anymore.

Ad

As fans must remember, during the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc, Yuno went through the kind of character development fans hoped for with the Golden Dawn massacre incident. While that incident may seem like a one-off moment to fans, the manga's latest update recreated it with the deaths of three known characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's latest update recreates the Golden Dawn massacre moment

Zenon Zogratis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans must remember, during the Heart Kingdom Join Struggle Arc, the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad invaded the Clover Kingdom and the Heart Kingdom in search of Yami Sukehiro, Lolopechika, and William Vangeance. Amongst them, Zenon Zogratis was tasked with abducting the Golden Dawn Captain. Hence, he infiltrated the Magic Knights squad's base with his two Dark Disciples Foyal Migusteau and Gaderois Godroc.

Ad

Trending

During the attack, Yuno Grinberryall was back at Hage Village. Hence, William Vangeance was left alone to protect himself and his Magic Knights. While Yuno did return to the base, it was too late as half the Golden Dawn members had already perished.

Siren as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amongst the deceased members were known characters like Hamon and Siren, both of whom had big parts to play during the Elf Reincarnation Arc. While the characters canonically meant a lot to others, the fans did not care for them as much as one would have wanted. Instead, it seemed like the fans were glad their deaths could be used as catalysts for character development.

Ad

Similar to that, the manga's final story arc has repeated the Golden Dawn massacre moment. After it seemed like Asta and Yuno defeated Lucius Zogratis, the Paladin returned with his new form. Soon after, he wished to demonstrate his new ultra-gargantuan spell involving the Grimoire Towers.

Revchi, Gueldre, and Marx as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As part of this, Lucius Zogratis fetched Marx Francois, Revchi Salik, and Gueldre Poizot from different parts of the kingdom and killed them in front of Asta and Yuno to return their Grimoires back to the towers. With that, Lucius could use the Magic once used by all three of them, namely Memory Magic, Chain Magic, and Permeation Magic.

Ad

Asta was angry at this development. However, the manga did not give him a lot of time to deal with the loss. While one might still be unbothered about Gueldre and Revchi's death, Marx Francois had been a significant character in the series. Nevertheless, most fans did not bat an eye at the death and were likely happy to see Tabata depict some ill consequences of a full fleged battle.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More