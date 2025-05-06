Did Marx die in Black Clover chapter 379? Explained

As seen in Black Clover chapter 379, after explaining his latest Ultra-Gargantuan spell, Lucius Zogratis abducted Marx Francois to showcase how his magic spell worked. At that moment, Lucius made it seem like he killed the Memory Magic user. So, did Marx die in Black Clover chapter 379?

Ad

Yes, Marx Francois died in Black Clover chapter 379. As explained by Lucius Zogratis, any grimoire whose user gets killed returns to the grimoire towers. So, considering that Lucius could use Marx's Memory Magic through his Ultra-Gargantuan spell means that Julius Novachrono's adviser passed away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Lucius Zogratis's new spell confirms Marx's death in Black Clover chapter 379

The Clover Kingdom Grimoire Towers as seen in Black Clover chapter 379 (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Black Clover chapter 379, after returning to the battlefield, Lucius Zogratis explained why he used clones to fight the Magic Knights. While one might believe that Lucius used his clones to avoid fighting, he was actually using that time to link himself with all the Grimoire Towers in the Clover Kingdom using an Ultra-Gargantuan spell.

Ad

Trending

As shared by Lucius, ever since humans were born into this world, the land was studded with towers that housed Grimoires. As for the Grimoires, they were wisdom granted by the Gods that amplified humans' natural magic, further enhancing their spells.

Revchi, Gueldre Poizot, and Marx Francois as seen in Black Clover chapter 379 (Image via Shueisha)

So, what happened to the grimoires when their users died? These grimoires return to the towers that bestowed them. By connecting himself to all the Grimoire Towers, Lucius could access all the wisdom accumulated by humans. This explanation meant that Lucius could use the magic of any deceased person whose Grimoire was bestowed upon him from a Clover Kingdom Grimoire Tower.

Ad

Following this, Lucius teleported himself to former Purple Orcas Captain Gueldre Poizot, Revchi, and Julus Novahrono's adviser, Marx Francois, and took them back to the battlefield in the sky. Lucius killed all three mages in front of Asta and Yuno, following which he accessed the magic spells within their grimoires.

Lucius using Marx's spell in Black Clover chapter 379 (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, Lucius Zogratis used Marx's Communication Magic to transmit and project his fight against Asta and Yuno to the entire Clover Kingdom. While some fans may still have doubts about Marx's status, Lucius's explanation about his Ultra-Gargantuan spell and his accessibility to Marx's spells should be enough reasons to confirm his deceased status.

Ad

That said, there may still be some hope for the Wizard Emperor's adviser. Considering that Black Clover is a series that deals with magic, it should not be impossible for a character to be revived. Otherwise, fans can hope for Julius Novachrono to regain control over Lucius Zogratis's body and revert time, cancelling the deaths that occured in his absence.

Unfortunately, while the manga has once shown Julius Novachrono return from the dead using his Time Magic, the series has yet to show him resurrect someone else using the same spell.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More