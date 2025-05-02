Black Clover reunites Asta with his mother, but not in the way fans expect

As Black Clover fans must know, Asta, being an orphan at Hage Village, never knew his parents. Fortunately for him, while his mother Licita had long passed away, viewing Liebe's memories during the fight against Lucifero allowed him to get a glimpse of his mother and find out that she only abandoned him because she loved him.

While fans loved that mangaka Yuki Tabata gave Liebe his moment to avenge his adoptive mother Licita, they also wished for Asta to receive a similar moment with her. Surprisingly, the manga's latest chapters did just that, but in the most disastrously unexpected way possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's latest chapters see Lucius reunite Asta with Licita

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Black Clover chapter 379, after Lucius Zogratis explained his ultra-gargantuan spell with the grimoire towers, Asta and Yuno attacked him, resuming their fight. However, just as it seemed like Asta and Yuno were set to begin their counterattack, Lucius dealt a heavy blow to both Asta and Liebe.

He used his Body, Bone, Blood, and Soul Magic to bring back Licita from the dead and used her as a body shield. As fans must know, while Asta had seen his mother through Liebe's memories, he had never met her in person. Therefore, when Lucius presented her to Asta, he was left speechless.

Licita as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Liebe, given his with her, even if she were a fake or an illusion, he felt certain he would not be able to cut her. This development saw Asta and Liebe's Devil Union come undone. Just then, while Yuno watched, Lucius slashed Asta and Liebe with his sword, rendering both unable to fight.

While this development was certainly disastrous for the Magic Knights, the situation was far worse for Asta, and that is after taking his mortal injury out of the equation.

Liebe as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, Lucius Zogratis had taken over Julius Novachrono's body, a man Asta admired and looked up to. To see that man puppeteer his mother's likeness as a body shield must have been devastating. Not to mention, this would have been the first time Asta would meet his mother in person.

This moment broke Asta as he was rendered speechless. Not to mention, Liebe did not feel like he could cut Licita. The truth is, Asta and Liebe could have avoided cutting Licita and dealt a direct blow to Lucius using the Demon-Slasher Katana. Unfortunately, the shock was too much for Asta and Liebe to handle.

Liebe and Asta as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

To make matters worse, this wasn't the first time Lucius used someone Asta loved against him. As fans must remember, at the start of the current ongoing arc, Lucius turned Asta's crush, Sister Lily Aquaria, into a Paladin. Right after, he had her attack him, giving him a mortal wound. That incident left Asta traumatized, as he never expected to hear Sister Lily asking him to die.

