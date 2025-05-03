Black Clover's latest chapters prove who Tabata's favorite character is

While the pacing for Black Clover's finale has noticeably slowed down due to its Jump GIGA schedule, the manga's latest update picked up the intensity with two amazing chapters.

The first chapter focused on Lucius Zogratis unveiling his new form and ultra-gargantuan spell. He brought Licita back to leave Asta and Liebe speechless and slashed them. In the second chapter, the "Wizard Emperor" took his plan a step further by bringing back all the Paladins.

Everything was going in Lucius Zogratis's way, which is when mangaka Yuki Tabata left fans with one huge positive: Yuno Grinberryall's new Anti-Magic form. This shocking update has left fans convinced that Yuno is his favorite character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's latest update leaves fans convinced about Tabata's favorite character

Charmy Pappitson as seen in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

As Black Clover fans must know, mangaka Yuki Tabata has already stated Charmy Pappitson to be his favorite character to draw. This is because his wife served as inspiration for the character, and he finds it fun to draw his wife.

However, this should not mean no other character can be his favorite, especially Yuno Grinberryall. While the mangaka has given an entire harem to the protagonist Asta, with Noelle, Mimosa, Rebecca, and others keeping an eye on him, the same hasn't been the case for the deuteragonist.

Noelle Silva and Mimosa Vermillion as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While many fans try to form a romantic connection between Yuno and Mimosa, the only character that has canonically shown to possess romantic emotions for the deuteragonist is the mangaka's "favorite character to draw," Charmy Pappitson.

So, with such "romantic developments," Tabata might just be trying to make sure that his favorite characters end up together. "Why do we believe that Yuno is Yuki Tabata's favorite character?" you must ask. The reasons seem to be clear as day in the manga.

Yuno using his Never-Neverland spell (Image via Shueisha)

Even though Yuno Grinberryall is the series' deuteragonist, the character has always been shown to be at par or even stronger than the protagonist, something not seen in most shonen series. While some series portray the deuteragonist as strong as the protagonist, they often fail at giving them moments that precede the protagonist's moments.

This is something that Yuki Tabata has clearly ignored in the case of Yuno Grinberryall. The deuteragonist had already become the MVP in the fight against Lucius Zogratis. He not only fought Lucius Zogratis alone but also supported the other Magic Knights through his Never-Neverland spell.

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, the four-leaf grimoire user has received another huge moment to add to his feats. As seen in the manga's latest chapter, Yuno equipped Asta's Demon-Dweller Sword in his right hand. Upon doing so, he manifested a demon wing and received an Anti-Magic form similar to Asta's Black form. With this move, Yuno finally manifested the series' most "fan-fictioned" form, the "Spirit of Zephyr + Anti-Magic" form.

The fact that the character who manifested this form wasn't the protagonist Asta but the deuteragonist Yuno should be enough reason for fans to feel convinced who the mangaka's favorite character is amongst the two.

