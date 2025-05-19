My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 - Makoto Tsukauchi's first appearance sees the vigilantes get reviewed

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7, the anime introduced fans to Makoto Tsukauchi, Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi's younger sister. She was writing a thesis on vigilantes. Hence, she decided to help Koichi in her studies in exchange for his help investigating the Naruhata vigilantes.

The anime's previous episode focused on Stendhal. The vigilante was after Soga Kugizaki when Koichi came to his rescue. However, just as Stendhal incapacitated Koichi, Knuckleduster came to his rescue. While Knuckleduster defeated the vigilante, his words inspired him to turn into Hero Killer: Stain.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 - Makoto fails to identify Koichi's secret identity

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7, titled Makoto/Truth, opened with Koichi Haimawari preparing for a test on "Intro to Hero Sociology." Seeing him struggle, a senior Makoto approached him, willing to share her insights and notes. However, she too needed his help. However, it had something to do with the knowledge of the Naruhata region.

The anime episode then saw Makoto join Koichi at his place. While Kazuho was at his place, she hid herself to avoid an awkward encounter. Soon after, Makoto started tutoring Koichi on the origins of heroes and what differentiated them from villains. After giving Koichi pointers on what he needed to focus on, Makoto revealed what she wanted from Koichi.

Pop as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 (Image via Bones Film)

Makoto was seemingly doing a thesis on the Naruhata vigilantes and how the general public perceived them. For this research, she wanted Koichi's help to guide her through the region. With that, Makoto scheduled a meeting with Koichi in front of the Naruhata railway station. After Makoto left Koichi's home, Kazuho revealed to Koichi that she had been at his place since the start.

Moments later, the anime revealed that Makoto was Naomasa Tsukauchi's younger sister. She hoped to get some intel from her Detective brother. However, Naomasa remained tight-lipped and asked his sister to stay safe.

Naomasa Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 then switched to Koichi Haimawari and Knuckleduster's training session as the Crawler showed off his newly created moves to his mentor. While Knuckleduster was impressed, Kazuho thought he was being lame. Later, Koichi also informed his mentor about helping Makoto with the vigilante investigation.

The anime then switched to Koichi and Makoto's meeting at the front of the railway station. The two then started interviewing the general public to learn what they thought about the Naruhata vigilantes. The words most commonly associated with Pop were "cute" and "butt." As for Grandpa Fist (Knuckleduster), they were "don't know," "scary," and "dangerous." Lastly, for the Cruller (The Crawler), they were "gross," "useful but gross," "seems nice, but still gross," and "weird and gross."

Makoto Tsukauchi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 (Image via Bones Film)

Just as Makoto started analyzing them, a thief called Emperor Yotsura stole her laptop. In response, Koichi immediately changed into his vigilante costume and went after the thief. While Koichi failed to stop him alone, he retrieved the laptop with some help from Ichimoku Samazu and Juubee Namimaru.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 7 then saw Makoto and Koichi going their separate ways. But before that, Makoto shook Koichi's hand. It was then revealed that Makoto possessed the "Polygraph" Quirk, using which she could find out if someone was telling the truth. While activating the Quirk, Makoto asked Koichi if he was the "Cruller." Given the technicality of the incorrect name, Koichi got away by saying he wasn't the vigilante. The anime episode ended with Makoto writing a thesis and Koichi and Pop reviewing the same later.

