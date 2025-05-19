Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers: Boruto vs. Jura begins as Rasengan Uzuhiko is nullified

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Jura learned about Boruto's location. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the spoilers saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind and fight Boruto.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada defeat Ryu using her Manegkyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume. Elsewhere, Boruto started losing trust in Kashin Koji and ignored his warnings to go save Konohamaru from Matsuri. This moment saw Jura locate Boruto, hinting at his imminent arrival in the Land of the Wind.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers: Jura goes after Boruto

Mitsuki and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Jura." With Jura learning about Boruto's location, the protagonist was in deep trouble. Just then, Jura teleported to the Land of the Wind through one of the Claw Grimes at Ryu's fight location. Jura did not care about Mitsuki or Araya, but looked at Sarada Uchiha for a moment before looking away.

Ad

Trending

Jura did not seem to care about Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulb and started floating in the air, hoping to locate Boruto. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers then switched to Boruto and Konohamaru's location as Matsuri's remains turned into a Thorn Soul Bulb. Just as Konohamaru collected it, Jura located Boruto and started flying towards him at high speed.

Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto knew Jura was coming, hence, he threw shurikens around the rock formations so that he could use Flying Thunder God Jutsu. Just then, Jura launched his Rinnegan Tailed Beast Bomb towards Boruto and Konohamaru. As planned, Boruto grabbed Konohamaru and evaded the explosion.

Ad

Right after, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers saw Boruto allow Konohamaru to leave the location with Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb. Just as Jura spotted Konohamaru, Boruto appeared behind him and hit him with a Rasengan on his back. While Boruto kept pushing him down, Jura turned around and attacked him with his Tailed Beast Bomb. Fortunately, Boruto again evaded the attack using his Flying Raijin Technique.

Boruto and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 (Image via Shueisha)

While Jura kept looking up, Boruto again appeared from behind him and tried attacking him with his katana. However, Jura again managed to parry his attack. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers then switched to Eida and Kashin Koji as they were certain Boruto had no chance of winning.

Ad

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 spoilers then switched back to the battle as Jura used Wood Release against Boruto. While Boruto tried getting away, his katana was taken away. After Jura caught hold of Boruto using his Wood Release, the Divine Tree expressed that he had to eliminate him because he knew too much.

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, Boruto used his Rasengan Uzuhiko on Jura's Wood Release. As expected, the wood was obliterated. Right after, Boruto grabbed his katana and hit Jura with the same jutsu. While Jura fell to the ground, he cancelled the Uzuhiko using the same principles he used for his Tailed Beast Bomb.

Ad

Seeing Jura stand up after being hit by Rasengan Uzuhiko left Boruto speechless. The jutsu was his trump card, so seeing the same get nullified shocked him.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More