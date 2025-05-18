Mitsuki’s biggest moment in Boruto may be coming soon (& Jura is the key)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. However, before its official release, the series released two sneak peek previews for the chapter, hinting at a confrontation between Boruto and Jura.

Ad

Most fans might believe that this encounter will be the crux of the upcoming chapter. However, there is a chance that the chapter's crux might focus on Mitsuki, giving him a chance to shine against the Divine Tree.

With Boruto and Sarada already having gotten their big moments and Kawaki likely set up to have one, the only Team 7 member left out was Mitsuki. Therefore, fans can expect to witness the same in the next manga chapter.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and is speculative.

Mitsuki could receive a huge power-up in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22

Jura and Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the two sneak peek previews for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22, the manga's next chapter will see Divine Tree Jura confront the protagonist in the Land of the Wind. While the manga has convinced fans that this encounter will be the crux of the chapter, that does not have to be the case.

Ad

From the available information, it is clear that Jura will arrive at the Land of the Wind and later fight his target. However, there is no indication that both events will take place one after another. Therefore, there is a big chance that Jura might arrive at the Land of the Wind at the start of the chapter and fight the Otsutsuki in the end. Between these two events, fans can likely witness a confrontation between Jura and Mitsuki.

Ad

Amado and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the first preview, Jura arrived at the Land of the Wind at a location near Mitsuki. With that, there is chance that fans get to watch Mitsuki fight Jura. This is because the protagonist had convinced Mitsuki that he was his Sun. Hence, Mitsuki could fight the Divine Tree, hoping to protect his Sun.

Ad

Additionally, as fans must remember, both Boruto and Sarada had received new power-ups in the sequel manga. While Kawaki had yet to receive a power-up, Amado was set to increase his offensive capabilities, hinting at a possible new power-up. Therefore, the only left out character from Team 7 that was yet to receive a new power-up was Mitsuki.

Mitsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, there is a likely chance that the manga's next chapter could see Mitsuki surprise fans with a huge power-up that goes beyond his Sage Mode. With that, the Shinobi could slow down Jura from reaching his Sun. Unfortunately, while Mitsuki would want the protagonist to get away in such a situation, he is set to fail. The question is whether Mitsuki will be able to hold his own or get defeated instantly.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More