Boruto's defeat at Jura's hands is all but sealed (& his friends are why)

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the manga series released a sneak peek preview for the upcoming chapter that saw Jura arriving at the Land of the Wind. He wanted to kill the Otsutsuki and teleported to the location after spotting him through Matsuri's eyes.

Needless to say, as hinted at by the previous chapter, Boruto has walked into a death trap. Despite Kashin Koji's warnings, the protagonist chose to value his loved ones over the future. So, considering the prediction made by Kashin Koji's Prescience, Boruto's defeat at Jura's hands is all but sealed in the manga's next chapter. However, his friends may have a huge part to play in this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Jura could use Boruto's reasoning and love against him

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, as part of the Land of the Wind mission, Kashin Koji's biggest request was for Boruto not to try to assist the shinobi in the Land of the Wind. According to the 1000s of different futures Kashin Koji had foreseen using his Prescience Shinjutsu, if the protagonist were to go to the Land of the Wind, Jura would succeed at hunting him down.

Additionally, his Prescience Shinjutsu warned him against allowing Himawari Uzumaki to leave the Hidden Leaf Village. Moreover, the fight against the Divine Trees was crucial for Sarada to activate her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, when Kashin Koji could not guarantee Konohamaru's safety, the protagonist could not sit still and reached the Land of the Wind to protect his loved ones. In doing so, he practically walked into Jura's death trap and showed his vulnerability. With the protagonist choosing his loved ones over his safety, Jura noted that he did not need to track the Otsutsuki. Instead, he could go after his loved ones, forcing the protagonist to come to him.

Such a development would essentially present the story's hero with the hardest lesson anyone can hope to endure - One's strengths, i.e., their bonds, can also be their greatest weakness. Given how Jura is like a natural disaster, it is very likely that he would switch to such a strategy without hesitation.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Up until now, Boruto seemed like a formidable opponent who needed to be dealt with smartly. The problem was that Jura had no intel he could use. To his fortune, Jura now knew that the protagonist could not stay hidden if his loved ones were in danger. So, all he needed to do now was to pick the right hostage, force his target to come to him, and kill him when he was compromised.

As fans must remember, Jura had previously explained the two flaws of intelligence, reasoning and love. Jura was now set to use these two flaws against the protagonist, causing him to suffer. In this situation, the only way for the protagonist would be to transcend his attachment to find true peace, meaning he may need to sacrifice some people for the greater good.

