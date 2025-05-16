"Minato also had this seal": Fans think they’ve finally figured out why only Naruto got the Chakra Cloak

While Naruto anime has explored the lore behind the tailed beasts and jinchuriki in detail, the anime has yet to explain one key detail about the Kurama Mode. Why does Naruto receive a chakra cloak from Kurama, while the other tailed beasts do not give one to their jinchuriki?

As fans must have observed in the anime, while the other jinchuriki were able to use their tailed beasts' chakra, they never received a special cloak. Instead, they were simply limited to some manifestation on their body that denoted their tailed beasts' identities.

Fans have been trying to decode this mystery for years. But now, it seems like they finally have an answer, and it has to do with the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze.

Minato's sealing jutsu might be why Naruto manifests a chakra cloak

Kurama Chakra Mode as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the manga nor its creators have ever confirmed the reason behind the jinchuriki receiving a special chakra cloak, there remains the possibility that the manifestation is unique to the Nine-Tailed Beast's chakra. Every Tailed Beast has something unique about them, so maybe the chakra cloak is a unique trait possessed by Kurama.

However, if that is not the case, according to the fans, the best explanation is that it has something to do with Minato Namikaze's Eight Trigrams Sealing Style.

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike how the other tailed beasts were sealed in their respective jinchuriki, the Eight Trigrams Sealing Style was quite an advanced sealing technique. Hence, it must have allowed Naruto's chakra to blend perfectly with Kurama's chakra, synergizing the two perfectly, unlike other jinchuriki and their tailed beasts.

Fans must also remember that Minato Namikaze used the same jutsu to store the other half of Kurama's chakra in his body. This could be why, similar to his son, Minato also manifested the chakra cloak when he tapped into his Kurama Mode.

Does Kurama come back to life?

Kurama and Himawari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the Nine-Tailed Beast Kurama has returned to back to life. While his chakra died out within the Seventh Hokage's body, he returned while becoming one with his daughter, Himawari Uzumaki. Moreover, Kurama was no longer in his adult form and appeared in a "baby" or "chibi" form.

How strong is Naruto without Kurama?

While many fans might discredit the Seventh Hokage for no longer having Kurama chakra, his lineage as an Uzumaki has seen him inherit massive chakra reserves. On top of that, he can also use the Sage Mode, which was strong enough to take down an overpowered foe like Pain. So, with the enhanced chakra and the variety of jutsu Naruto has created over the years, the Seventh Hokage might still be one of the strongest characters in the series.

Did Naruto get a new form after Kurama's death?

Naruto and Hinata in another dimension (Image via Shueisha)

No, Naruto did not get any form after Kurama's death. While he did receive the Baryon Mode during the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, it was a one-time thing. In fact, since the end of the first Boruto manga, the Seventh Hokage has been trapped in another dimension, meaning he has no way to become stronger.

