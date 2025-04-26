Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could move to the next arc sooner than fans expect (and the plot proves it)

As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the manga is currently focusing on the events in the Land of the Wind. While the series has yet to list any other story arc other than "Boruto's Return Arc," chances are that the manga might soon move on to the next arc.

While one can argue that the events in the Hidden Sand Village curtail the series' second arc, the manga has yet to confirm it. Thus, one can only assume the series has yet to move on from its first arc. However, certain evidences suggest that the manga might soon begin the second arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's latest chapter hints at the series progressing to the next arc

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must know, the first story arc of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is called "Boruto's Return Arc." As suggested by its name, the arc is supposed to curtail the story surrounding the protagonist's return to the Hidden Leaf Village. However, as everyone suspected him to be the outsider who killed the Seventh Hokage and his wife, no one besides Sarada and Sumire wished for his return.

However, the situation is now quite different. While the Hidden Leaf Shinobi previously viewed Boruto as their enemy, their focus has now switched to the Divine Trees. Therefore, it would make much more sense for them to team up with him than against him. This switch has already shown some major signs with Shikamaru, Mitsuki, and Kawaki's decision to trust Boruto. Therefore, fans can soon expect the protagonist to make his "return" to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As part of the change in story arc, the manga has already seen some great developments take place. Sumire confronted Sarada about her feelings for Boruto. This development not only created a rift between Sumire and Sarada but also helped Sarada activate her Mangekyo Sharingan after its huge delay.

This development not only saw her use Ohirume but also defeat Divine Tree Ryu. Speaking of Divine Trees, as evident from the previous chapter, Matsuri also met her end at the hands of Boruto's swift katana play.

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

While Jura is indeed set to go after Boruto, considering the 80-chapter serialization hinted by the manga creators, fans can stay confident that the manga is nowhere close to its climax. That said, Boruto did lose trust in Kashin Koji. While the protagonist followed the Jiraiya clone's orders without complaints till now, the cyborg's decision to share only partial information about the Hidden Sand Village incident left Boruto livid, possibly hindering his trust in his master.

Lastly, unless fans have forgotten, Boruto had informed Kawaki about Amado tinkering with his offensive and defensive parameters. Soon after, Kawaki confronted Amado, asking him to increase his offensive capabilities by any means necessary. Therefore, he, too, may display an enormous increase in firepower. With almost all important characters in the sequel manga having gone through some major incidents, fans can soon hope for the story to switch to its second story arc.

