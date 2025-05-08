Cha Hae-in could be set for an insane power-up in Solo Leveling

As Solo Leveling fans must know, when people in the series manifest their Hunter powers, the ranks they receive cannot be altered. They can neither level up their ranks nor increase their powers but only train to hone them better. However, this isn't the case for the two protagonists in the franchise, Sung Jinwoo and Sung Suho.

Ad

After Sung Jinwoo replaced Ashborn as the Shadow Monarch, his son Sung Suho inherited his System and started leveling up. While he could not become the Shadow Monarch, he became a candidate to become the next Monarch of Destruction.

Therefore, Cha Hae-in was the only person from Sung family who was yet to become a vessel to a Ruler. Hence, there is reason to believe that the "Dancer" is soon set to receive an insane power-up in Solo Leveling.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webnovel.

Cha Hae-in as a vessel would see the full Sung family become immortal in Solo Leveling

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime series (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Sung Jinwoo replacing Ashborn to become the new Monarch of Shadows, he had become immortal. Fortunately for him, he was not alone as Sung Suho soon inherited the System. As the System was crafted to mold a vessel for Ashborn, Suho became a candidate to succeed Antares as the next Monarch of Destruction. With that, Suho was also guaranteed to follow his father's footsteps and become immortal.

Ad

With both father and son soon set to be immortal, the only person left out from the Sung family was Cha Hae-in. However, fans need not worry as webnovel writer Daul's storywriting suggests that he might not leave Cha Hae-in hanging. Hence, fans can expect to see the "Dancer" either become a vessel to a Ruler or succeed them. Such a development would see the full Sung family become immortal.

Sung Suho as seen in the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manhwa (Image via Kakao)

As Cha Hae-in was a normal S-Rank Hunter and not a player of the System, she was effectively incapable of becoming stronger by herself. However, as revealed in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, as Sung Suho had similar powers to his father Sung Jinwoo, when Cha Hae-in was pregnant with him, he unknowingly increased his mother's mana capacity. This development indirectly increased Cha Hae-in's powers to help her become as strong as a National Level Hunter.

Ad

Following that, the webnovel saw Cha Hae-in defeat an Apostle of Itarim. While the Apostle was nowhere near the strongest ones, the feat was quite shocking and proved her newly increased powers.

Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It is tough to predict how a Ruler might take notice of Cha Hae-in. Nevertheless, if one of them do come in contact with her, the Hunter's increased powers should be enough reason for them to be interested in her. Such a development could see a Ruler desire to make Cha Hae-in their vessel or successor, effectively giving her an insanely strong power-up.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More