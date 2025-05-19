Necromancer Isekai anime reveals worldwide distribution and main cast

On Monday, May 19, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about the worldwide distribution and main voice cast members for the Necromancer Isekai anime via email correspondence. The main cast members have also commented on the anime adaptation.

Necromancer Isekai: How I Went from Abandoned Villager to the Emperor's Favorite, written by Nazuna Miki and illustrated by Kaito Shibano, is a Japanese light novel series. The light novel was first serialized online on Shousetsuka ni Narou and was later acquired by Shueisha. l-a-unch・BOX later picked up the series for anime adaptation.

REMOW announces worldwide distribution and main voice cast for Necromancer Isekai anime

On Monday, May 19, 2025, REMOW announced they would be licensing the Necromancer Isekai anime globally, excluding Japan. Additionally, they stated that they would be revealing the anime's global streaming platforms in due time.

As for the voice cast members, Maaya Uchida is set to voice the protagonist, Matteo. She has previously voiced Tenka Izumo in Chained Soldier, Nanaka Kotegawa in Grand Blue, and Angel Devil in Chainsaw Man.

Maaya Uchida is set to voice Matteo (Image via REMOW)

Maaya Uchida's comment:

“Hello everyone, my name is Maaya Uchida. I’ve been cast to voice Matteo! Please look forward to the anime.”

Yuki Yomichi is set to voice Ishtar. She has previously voiced Serene Hozumi in Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory and Koguma in Super Cub.

Yuki Yomichi is set to voice Ishtar (Image via REMOW)

Yuki Yomichi's comment:

"I was so happy when I was chosen to play Ishtar that I practiced my lines many times... I devoted myself to Ishtar by reading the original work and the manga version.

Yuki Yomichi thanked her supporters and expressed her delight over getting to voice Ishtar. She believed that everyone should be able to relate to Ishtar's doting love for Matteo and asked fans to look forward to the anime's broadcast.

Sayako Toujou is set to voice Hecate. She has previously voiced Jun-chan in Recorder to Randoseru and Kaede Hiiragi in Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san.

Sayako Toujou is set to voice Hecate (Image via REMOW)

Sayako Toujou's comment:

"I'm Sayako Toujou, and I'll be voicing Hecate. Nice to meet you! Hecate is a wonderful, fluffy, dainty, kind girl with a strong core."

Sayako Toujo thanked the fans for their support and expressed that she would bring out her best qualities while voicing Hecate. With that, Sayako asked fans to enjoy the anime adaptation while reading the original light novel and manga.

Lastly, Mei Igarashi is set to voice Metis. She has previously voiced Yesla and Isaac in 0 Years Old Child Starting Dash Story.

Mei Igarashi is set to voice Metis (Image via REMOW)

Mei Igarashi's comment:

I'm Mei Igarashi, the voice of Metis!...I'm looking forward to exploring many different landscapes with Metis and her friends.

Mei Igarashi thanked her supporters and expressed how thrilled she was to be part of the Necromancer Isekai anime's production. She promised fans that she would do her best to bring them into a world full of rewarding experiences. Hence, she asked them to look forward to the anime's broadcast.

What is the Necromancer Isekai anime about?

Necromancer Isekai anime follows Matteo, a villager reborn as the grandson of Lawrence, an Imperial Aristocrat. Matteo possessed powerful magical abilities, using which he hatched an ancient dragon egg and pulled out a sword no one could. While the emperor adored him, he had a big secret.

