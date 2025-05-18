Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime confirms July 2025 release date and ending theme with new PV and visual

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime unveiled the second promotional video and new visual. The short clip revealed the anime's July 5, 2025, debut date and previewed the ending theme song, Suiheisen wa Boku no Furukizu.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime serves as an adaptation of volume 13 of the original light novel series named Rascal Does Not Dream by Hajime Kamoshida (author) and Keiji Mizoguchi (illustrator). ASCII Media Works has been serializing the novels. The upcoming installment covers the University Arc from the light novel series.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime's new trailer confirms the July 5, 2025, release date and ending theme song

According to the latest promotional video shared by the official staff on Sunday, May 18, 2025, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will air its episodes every Saturday at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and Tochigi TV, starting July 5, 2025. Additionally, the series will be available on ABC TV, Me-Tele, and AT-X at a later time

Moreover, the official staff has announced that the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will have an advanced screening and cast talk show at United Cinema Aquacity Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan, on June 21, 2025. Sakuta's voice actor, Kaito Ishikawa, Sakurajima's VA, Asami Seto, Sora Amamiya (Uzuki), and Manami Iwami (Miori Mito) will grace the event.

Notably, the latest Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime trailer begins with a scene where a mysterious character in a Santa Claus costume appears in front of Sakuta Azusagawa and introduces herself as Toko Kirishima, an internet singer. Interestingly, Sakuta realizes that she's invisible to everyone but him.

The short clip also reveals and previews the ending theme song, Suiheisen wa Boku no Furukizu (The Horizon is My Old Wound), performed by the voice actors of Uzuki Hirokawa (Sora Amamiya), Ikumi Akagi (Aya Yamane), Toko Kirishima (Reina Ueda), and Sara Himeji (Konomi Kohara). As per the previous update, Conton Candy performs the opening theme song, Snowdrop.

Furthermore, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime. The illustration features the main heroine, Mai Sakurajima, and the Mini-skirt Santa, i.e., Toko Kirishima, holding a present. The visual has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "Adolescent syndrome was distributed."

Kaito Ishikawa reprises his role as Sakuta Azusagawa, Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima, Aya Yamane as Ikumi, Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa, Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba, and others. New cast members include Reina Ueda as the mini-skirt Santa (Toko Kirishima), Konomi Kohara as Sara Himeji, and Manaka Iwami as Miori Mito.

Soichi Masui returns from the original franchise to direct the series at CloverWorks, with Masahiro Yokotani reprising the role as the series composer. Satomi Tamura rejoined the main staff as the character designer, while Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director. Fox Capture Plan is the show's Composer.

Sakuta, as seen in the new PV (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime is set to cover the University Arc from volume 13 of the original light novels. The series centers on Sakuta Azusagawa, Mai, and Ikumi's shared dream, which increases the mystery surrounding a character named Toko Kirishima. Sakuta realizes that there are multiple Toko Kirishima, so he must find the real one before it's too late.

