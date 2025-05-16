One Piece anime reveals key visual for the Kuma flashback and more

Friday, May 16, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the One Piece anime and manga franchise reveal a new key visual for the upcoming Bartholomew Kuma flashback. The account also revealed that a giveaway lottery contest is being held, in which 10 lucky fans will win a B2-size poster, presumably of the aforementioned new key visual.

The account also revealed details on how to enter the lottery, the deadline for applications to it, and the method of contacting the winners sometime in June 2025. The One Piece anime’s adaptation of the flashback will officially begin in the upcoming episode 1129, set to air in Japan on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

One Piece anime’s Kuma flashback key visual depicts his and Bonney’s fateful first meeting

The key visual for the upcoming Bartholomew Kuma origin flashback in the One Piece anime depicts him holding a young baby with pink hair. This is obviously Jewelry Bonney, his daughter, when she was still a newborn. The two appear to be in a church, with the furniture behind them being in the style of pews and the ornate windows behind them suggesting this. Kuma’s face cannot be shown, with it being covered by Bonney given the way he’s holding her.

The bottom of the key visual confirms the upcoming episode’s release information, which is where the origin story will begin. On the top right and bottom left margins, Japanese text is seen. Based on the post’s translated text, these appear to read “I saw a rainbow beyond the heavy rain” and “The Little Jewels Left Behind.” These are both likely references to the details of Kuma’s life story and his origins as Bonney’s father.

The aforementioned giveaway announced is presumably for a B2-size poster of the latest key visual for the One Piece anime. Fans can enter by following the account, and quoting and reposting the key visual post, adding a special hashtag into the former. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM JST on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with winners notified in June 2025. This lottery is said to be the first of three in total per the additional X post.

In the original manga, Kuma’s flashback is considered one of the most emotional and harrowing in the entire series. It’s also somewhat integral to protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s newfound status as the wielder of the Nika Fruit, and the lore behind the mythical Sun God Nika figure. Fans can expect the anime’s adaptation of the flashback to last for several months given its length in the original manga series.

Oda’s original manga began serialization in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Toei Animation’s weekly television anime adaptation began in October 1999. Netflix is both producing a live-action adaptation of Oda’s original manga series, and is producing an anime readaptation with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

