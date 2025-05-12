One Piece episode 1129 preview teases Kuma's heartbreaking flashback

Following the recap episode airing for the series this week, Toei Animation will return focus to the events on Egghead Island with One Piece episode 1129, the preview for which is available. Excitingly, the preview confirms that the highly anticipated flashback of Bartholomew Kuma, Jewelry Bonney’s father, will begin in the upcoming installment’s events.

The One Piece episode 1129 preview confirms this via the presence of scenes featuring a young Bartholomew Kuma, exactly matching the design fans had previously seen. In turn, fans are preparing for what’s set to be the beginning of one of the series’ most heart wrenching flashbacks thus far.

One Piece episode 1129 preview confirms Kuma’s flashback beginning, teases detailing his life story

The One Piece episode 1129 preview begins with a shot of Jewelry Bonney seemingly being attacked by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. Franky and several other characters are seen reacting to these events, as Saturn captures Bonney. He holds her up into the air while several Marines point their guns at her. The preview then sees Saturn preparing to attack Luffy before scowling, with a stylized depiction of Kuma appearing after.

A young Kuma crying and seemingly enslaved by Celestial Dragons is seen after this, with a shot of a whip cracking following. Kuma is then seen speaking with an apparent fellow slave, presumably his father given how similar they look. This is further supported by the adult slave being seen in the subsequent scene, uninjured and with a woman as they look down at a baby in a crib together. This shot is from the baby’s point-of-view, so it’s unclear if it’s Kuma or not.

However, this is likely to be the case given that the upcoming episode will see Kuma’s flashback begin. World Government agents are then seen barging into a house, with the shot then transitioning to Kuma walking in an arid environment without any restraints. A Celestial Dragon is then seen shouting something before cocking a gun, followed by a shot of the woman from earlier also apparently enslaved.

A young Kuma is then seen looking up at someone lovingly, followed by the scowl of a Celestial Dragon. The One Piece episode 1129 preview then shows someone with a hair color similar to Bonney’s eating meat in a similar, gluttonous way to how she does. Several shots of an enslaved Kuma crying are then seen, followed by his apparent mother comforting him. The final scenes show someone patting him on the head before he’s seen joyously laughing.

While obviously subject to interpretation, the preview for the upcoming episode seems to paint a clear idea of what to expect. As Bonney is kidnapped by Saturn, who attacks the other Straw Hats in an attempt to take them out, she seemingly begins musing on what she saw in her father’s memories. This would explain how the flashback seemingly goes through Kuma’s life story from birth, as evidenced by the preview’s wide range of focuses described above.

Final thoughts

The One Piece episode 1129 preview teases Kuma's flashback going through his life story from birth (Image via Toei Animation)

In any case, fans can clearly expect Kuma’s flashback to begin in the upcoming release regardless of what its exact focus will be. However, the preview does clearly suggest that fans are at least taken through each of the early stages of Kuma’s life. In turn, fans can expect to learn how he became the man fans know him as. The preview also seemingly teases the introduction of Bonney’s mother based on the shot of someone with similar hair color and habits.

