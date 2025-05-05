One Piece episode 1129: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1129 is set to release on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. Despite fans’ desperation to see and learn more of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s new shocking form, they’ll be kept waiting for a week with a recap episode set to air on Sunday, May 11.
Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1129, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.
One Piece episode 1129 release date and time
One Piece episode 1129 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, May 18, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A select few overseas regions will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Monday, May 19. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.
One Piece episode 1129 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
One Piece episode 1129 where to watch
International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. Fans can likewise use either platform to stream the episode soon after it airs on Japanese television. As of this article's writing, it has yet to be confirmed if Netflix will continue streaming new epiosdes of the anime once the Egghead Arc ends.
One Piece episode 1128 recap
One Piece episode 1128 began with the Mark III Pacifistas targeting the Marines per Vegapunk Atlas’ order. Sanji then found Bonney via his “lady radar,” or his Observation Haki, and went ahead to save her. Focus then shifted to Bonney, who had been found by some Vice Admirals and Marines, but was saved by Sanji and the others. They all then headed to the Labophase as focus shifted to the Straw Hats and Vegapunk Edison heading out, with Stussy staying behind.
Focus then shifted briefly to Saturn who silently stood up before finally settling on Zoro’s fight against Rob Lucci and Luffy’s fight against Admiral Kizaru. As each fight was shown to be in a stalemate, Saturn activated his powers, which all four and others sensed with Observation Haki. As the water around Saturn’s ship was stilled, dark storm clouds gathered around Egghead. Saturn then ordered the Pacifistas to stand down since he could override the Vegapunks’ orders.
A pentagram then appeared on Egghead which shot out lightning and destroyed the area. Vice Admiral Doberman confirmed this was Saturn arriving on Egghead Island. However, he was in what looked like a hybrid Zoan-type form instead of his human form. Kizaru then attacked those in the Vegatank, but missed and sent them crashing down instead. The issue ended with Luffy exiting Gear 5 and Bonney rushing at and stabbing Saturn while crying and thinking of Kuma.
One Piece episode 1129 what to expect (speculative)
Following the appearance of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn on Egghead Island and the debut of his powers, One Piece episode 1129 is expected to see him control the current chaos. He’ll likely do so by first cornering the Straw Hats and Vegapunks on the Stratophase, then turning his attention to Bonney, who just attacked him.
Episode 1129 should also see Saturn’s discussion with Bonney reveal the full context of their relationship, and why she became so enraged upon seeing him. The episode should end with Luffy and the Straw Hats starting to mount a comeback after discovering something about Saturn’s powers.
