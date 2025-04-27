One Piece episode 1127: Luffy's Gear 5 showcased at its peak as Vegapunk turns the tide against the Marines

One Piece episode 1127 was released on April 27, 2025. The episode continued the showdown between Luffy and Kizaru, which reached heights no one expected. After catching Kizaru, Luffy played with him for a while until he threw him into the sky. On the other hand, Zoro vs Lucci was also heating up, with Zoro now using his Haki against the CP-0 agent.

Afterwards, Kizaru flew back to the battlefield in the form of numerous light particles, all of which formed duplicates of the character. This helped the Admiral fool Luffy and get inside the lab. However, Vegapunk was already gone. The focus then shifted towards the Vegapunk, who exited the Frontier Dome, and Atlas gave the order to eliminate the Marine Corps to the Pacifista units.

One Piece episode 1127: Luffy vs Kizaru and Zoro vs Lucci heat up as Vegapunk uses the ace up his sleeve

Luffy and Kizaru as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1127, titled Luffy vs. Kizaru! A Fierce Kaleidoscopic Battle commenced where it left off in the previous installment, as a giant Luffy grabbed Kizaru from the laboratory. Kizaru was surprised by Luffy's new transformation, as he hadn't imagined Luffy transforming into a giant. The Straw Hat then tossed around Kizaru.

After building enough inertia, Luffy threw Kizaru into the sky as he went far away from Egghead Island. One Piece episode 1127 then saw Vegapunk Atlas planning to take off and exit the Frontier Dome to stop the Pacifista units from blasting the laboratory. Vegapunk Stella also volunteered to leave alongside her, because Vegapunk Edison was left behind to deactivate the Frontier Dome momentarily.

Zoro vs Lucci as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1127 then shifted to the other main battle, Zoro vs Lucci. Luffy was hiding from Zoro, telling the Straw Hat Pirates to leave the Marines and let them do their work. Zoro ignored Lucci and avoided a lethal attack by sensing the CP0 agent's smell. Luffy, who was watching from afar, asked if Zoro needed a hand. Zoro denied his captain's help and asked Luffy to pay attention to Kizaru.

During this time, Kizaru diverted back toward the Egghead Island. He avoided falling into the sea by bending light and dividing his body into numerous light particles. As these particles reached Luffy, they formed duplicate bodies of the admiral, surprising Luffy with their sheer number.

Luffy vs Kizaru duplicates (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, it was Luffy versus tens of Admiral Kizaru duplicates, and Luffy used his Devil Fruit powers to look for the real one by attacking all of the duplicates. Again, Luffy transformed into a giant and kicked around the Kizaru duplicates until he felt that the original one was beaten. However, One Piece episode 1127 saw Kizaru using Luffy's ignorance to his advantage and again entered the lab.

However, Vegapunk Stella was now gone. During this time, Vegapunk Stella and Atlas, riding the Vegatank, exited the laboratory at full speed and approached the Frontier Dome. As planned, Vegapunk Edison deactivated the Frontier Dome momentarily and activated it again after his comrades exited. During this time, Sanji also joined them as the Vegatank glided through the clouds.

Vegapunk Stella as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Eventually, the Marine soldiers spotted Vegapunk inside the Vegatank as the Pacifista units activated their lasers to attack the genius scientists. One Piece episode 1127 then saw Vegapunk Atlas exiting the Vegatank to order the Pacifistas units to attack the Marine soldiers.

As Vegapunk was at top priority in ordering the Pacifistas, the units stopped their lasers and started attacking the Marine Corps. Amidst all this, One Piece episode 1127 ended with a focus on Saint Saturn who was about to exit his room and enter the Egghead Island.

