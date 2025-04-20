One Piece episode 1126: Luffy vs Kizaru round 2 begins as Kuma heads towards Egghead Island

One Piece episode 1126 was released on April 20, 2025. The installment began with a focus on Kuma, who was climbing the Red Line to reach the Holy Land of Mariejois. After reaching the island, Kuma was confronted by an angered Akainu. The Fleet Admiral managed to burn a part of Kuma's face, but the former-warlord escaped into the sky.

Back on Egghead Island, Luffy vs Kizaru was heating up as the latter pushed Luffy into the Vegaforce-01 robot, knocking out Vegapunk's prized creation. Moreover, after taking care of Luffy, Kizaru immediately reached the lab and surprised everyone there. However, Luffy activated his Gear 5 in time and grabbed Kizaru for a second round.

One Piece episode 1126: Kuma goes berserk on Mariejois as Luffy activates his Gear 5

Kuma fighting the royal guards (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1126, titled Looming Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Depressing Mission, commenced with a focus on Kamabakka Island, where the Revolutionary Army was trying to heal Kuma's injuries. However, the former warlord jumped all of a sudden and left the island using his Devil Fruit powers. Kuma landed straight on the Red Line and started climbing it.

One Piece episode 1126 then shifted to the Holy Land of Mariejois, which Kuma had infiltrated. Kuma blindly knocked out all of the guards that interrupted him until the former warlord was interrupted by the Fleet Admiral, Akainu. Akainu showcased mixed feelings over Kuma's rampage, showing confusion as to what Kuma wanted from this place.

Kuma vs Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Akainu then burned one part of Kuma's face with his Devil Fruit powers. However, Kuma jumped from the island and headed towards the Egghead Island, leaving Akainu confused. Back to Egghead Island in One Piece episode 1126, Luffy vs Kizaru had already started with the former using his Gear 4: Snakeman.

During their fight, Kizaru questioned Luffy about what he wanted in exchange for helping Vegapunk. However, Luffy returned the question to Kizaru as to why Kizaru's side wanted him dead. Kizaru was offended after Luffy's question, asking Luffy to stay away from such matters. Kizaru then used his Devil Fruit powers to throw Luffy into the Vegapunk-01.

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As expected, the impact of Kizaru's attack was so much that Luffy destroyed Vegapunk-01 due to Kizaru's attack, which pushed him with immense speed. With Luffy temporarily out of the picture, Kizaru approached the people riding Vegapunk-01, one of whom was Bonney. Kizaru showcased feelings of nostalgia after witnessing Bonney, claiming that she had grown a lot.

Kizaru then pushed Bonney into the island's defense system as One Piece episode 1126 shifted to the lab where Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates were waiting for Vegapunk-01's arrival. Fortunately, Vegapunk Stella, Atlas, and Edison also cracked the code to the island's defense system.

Kizaru enters the lab (Image via Toei Animation)

Moreover, Franky also called at the right time as Vegapunk told him to bring the Going Merry because they had already cracked the defense system. As Franky was about to say something, One Piece episode 1126 saw the Transponder Snail turning off as Admiral Kizaru appeared among them.

One Piece episode 1126 saw Kizaru informing Vegapunk that Vegaforce-01 was now destroying, leaving behind no option for the genius scientist's escape. However, Luffy woke up outside the lab and was transformed into his Gear 5. He immediately grabbed Kizaru using his gigantic form for a second round. On the other hand, the Iron Giant was starting to wake up.

