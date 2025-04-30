One Piece episode 1127 proves why the anime needed the hiatus

One Piece episode 1127 came out last weekend, and Toei Animation knocked it out of the park with the sequences of the Luffy vs. Admiral Kizaru fight, to the point that it proves why the anime needed a hiatus. The series was suspended last year to give the animation staff a much-needed break, which has proven to pay dividends since it allows moments like this to elevate the source material.

While the manga, written and drawn by author Eiichiro Oda, is the basis of the story of One Piece and will continue to be like that until the end, this episode proves how the people at Toei Animation can improve what is delivered in the source material. The anime version of the Luffy vs. Kizaru fight feels like something that encapsulates what a Yonko vs. Admiral fight should be portrayed as, which is a major point highlighted in the community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece episode 1127 shows that the hiatus allowed the anime to elevate the source material

The most recent episode of the anime depicted the battle between Luffy and Admiral Lizaru in the Egghead arc, which proves to elevate the material thanks to its stellar animation and improved choreography. This proves that Toei Animation was correct in giving a hiatus for the anime, which has been praised by the community.

Last year, the anime took a hiatus after decades of weekly releases, which was particularly demanding for the staff at Toei Animation since the product has been putting out much better animation since the days of the Wano arc. In that regard, this rest allowed the staff to prepare and offer a battle that elevates what was shown in the manga.

While author Eiichiro Oda is praised for his wonderful writing abilities, it is worth pointing out that his fighting sequences have never been his strong suit, which is why the anime is currently doing a great job doubling down on that area. It gives these fights the level of scope that a clash between a Yonko and an Admiral should have, especially considering the history that Luffy has with Kizaru after the events of the Sabadoy arc.

What could this mean for the future of anime

One Piece episode 1127 is far from being the first in the franchise with stellar animation, but it is quite telling that the anime continues to deliver time and time again, especially after years of Toei Animation being viewed as subpar when compared to other anime studios. However, the work done with this series and the recent Dragon Ball Daima anime highlights that Toei can compete with the best in the business when it comes to animation.

This Luffy vs. Kizaru fight also builds up expectations for the eventual arrival of the Gorosei, with fans eager to see how the anime is going to tackle their role in the Egghead arc. That is bound to generate a lot of strong opinions, especially considering what this represents for the series moving forward, since the anime can reach a lot more fans than the manga.

Final thoughts

It goes without saying that One Piece episode 1127 is a phenomenal work of animation and proves that the hiatus was the right call all along. It also serves to remind people how high-quality animation can elevate people's estimations of certain characters and fights, as shown in this example.

