One Piece anime reveals official schedule for May and June 2025

Since October 1999, when One Piece first aired on Fuji TV, Toei Animation has brought Eiichiro Oda’s eponymous pirate-themed manga to life, captivating millions of fans worldwide with the vibrant adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. The One Piece anime is now focusing on the climax of the Egghead Arc, in which the Straw Hats become involved in the World Government’s attempt to kill Dr Vegapunk.

In today’s installment, One Piece episode 1128, Monkey D. Luffy battles Admiral Kizaru while Roronoa Zoro continues to fend off Rob Lucci. However, tension escalates as Saint Saturn, one of the Five Elders, suddenly teleports on Egghead, appearing before Franky, Sanji, Dr Vegapunk, and Bonney. With major developments about to unfold, read on to discover the One Piece anime's upcoming schedule, with the titles for the next five episodes.

One Piece reveals the titles for episodes 1129-1132, continuing the Egghead Arc’s climax

With a post on his personal account on X, the reliable leaker @pewpiece has recently revealed the titles for the next five episodes of the One Piece anime, shedding light on the schedule for May and June 2025:

Special recap episode : Dr Chopper’s Adventure Clinical Records – A father and daughter’s ballad

: Dr Chopper’s Adventure Clinical Records – A father and daughter’s ballad Episode 1129 : Kuma’s Past. A World Where You’re Better Off Dead

: Kuma’s Past. A World Where You’re Better Off Dead Episode 1130 : Erased History. The Doomed God Valley

: Erased History. The Doomed God Valley Episode 1131 : A Shortlived Happiness. Kuma-chi and Ginny

: A Shortlived Happiness. Kuma-chi and Ginny Episode 1132: An Oath to Ginny. Kuma Becomes a Father!

The titles confirm that, at least for the time being, Toei Animation plans to closely follow the manga’s original content, without addings filler arcs or episodes. The only deviation is the special recap episode, in which Chopper will revisit the heartfelt bond between Jewelry Bonney and Bartholomew Kuma.

Bartholomew Kuma as a child (Image via Toei Animation)

The recap effectively acts as a break week for the anime, which may disappoint fans, especially after the recent six-month long hiatus of the Egghead Arc adaptation. However, these episodes are necessary to preserve the current 1:1 manga chapter-to-anime episode ratio, which would otherwise become hard to keep up, with Eiichiro Oda’s many breaks shrinking the gap between the manga and the anime.

The air dates of the forthcoming episodes have also been revealed. The recap episode is set to air next week, on Sunday, May 11. Following this, the manga adaptation resumes with episode 1129, set to air on Sunday, May 18. Episode 1130 will be released on Sunday, May 25, and episode 1131 on Sunday, June 1. Meanwhile, episode 1132 will be broadcast on Sunday, June 8.

Kuma as a young adult (Image via Toei Animation)

Without delving into details to avoid manga spoilers, it is safe to say that the upcoming installments of the anime promise an emotional rollercoaster. The episode titles already provide intriguing clues of what is about to come. Episode 1129 suggests a tale from Bartholomew Kuma’s past while episode 1130 seemingly unveils the events of the mysterious God Valley Incident.

Episode 1131 and 1132 will explore the tender bond between Kuma and Ginny, ultimately culminating into revelations about Kuma and Bonney’s father-daughter relationship. Fans can look forward to thrilling moments and poignant, heart-wrenching scenes as the mysteries of God Valley and the exact circumstances that led Kuma to become Bonney’s father are about to come into light.

