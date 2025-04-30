New One Piece episode 1128 preview teases Saturn's new form

Earlier this week, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the website of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s series began streaming a new preview for One Piece episode 1128. While only a short 15 seconds in length, the preview nevertheless promises an exciting and action-packed episode with plenty for fans to be excited about.

Ad

Arguably the single most notable thing the preview teases is what seems to be a new, monstrous form for Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in One Piece episode 1128. While this new form isn’t fully shown, there is one shot which clearly establishes the Gorosei member’s transformation, which is also likely behind some other harrowing scenes.

One Piece episode 1128 preview promises the continuation of Zoro vs Lucci and Luffy vs Kizaru

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The new One Piece episode 1128 preview begins with the continuation of Monkey D. Luffy’s fight against Admiral Kizaru. The former is seen throwing a massive, seemingly Armament Haki-coated punch at the latter while in Gear 5 form. Focus then quickly shifts to Roronoa Zoro versus Rob Lucci, which began in the previous episode. The two are shown to be fairly evenly matched here, trading blows as neither gets a clear advantage over the other.

Ad

The preview then sees a magic circle appear, which notably has the number 5 on several of its points. This circle seemingly triggers some sort of attack or offensive on Egghead Island, with Marines seen running away from large bolts of lightning. A pair of red eyes covered by a black haze is then seen opening, staring directly into the camera. Characters like Sanji, Dr. Stella Vegapunk, and Jewelry Bonney are then seen apparently reacting to this.

Ad

The One Piece episode 1128 preview then shows what appears to be Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei in a monstrous new form. While his face isn’t seen, a character with a white beard is seen wearing a suit and placing two hands on top of a cane as Saturn so often does. This form also notably appears to have a black cloud scarf, suggesting it to be some sort of Awakened Devil Fruit transformation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Franky is then also seen presumably reacting to these events before an image of the legendary Sun God Nika flashes on screen. Focus then shifts to Luffy seemingly bathed in light from Kizaru’s Devil Fruit. The red eyes from earlier are then given a spider-like body and are seen racing towards the camera, still covered in a black haze. The preview then ends with Gear 5 Luffy charging at someone or something as a massive explosion occurs on Egghead.

Ad

While certainly a lot to unpack for a 15-second preview, there is a clear narrative being established here. As Luffy and Zoro fight Kizaru and Lucci, it seems that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn takes advantage of the chaos by appearing on Egghead Island. His new form seems to be a spider-like Awakened Devil Fruit based on context clues from the preview. Likewise, his appearance seemingly shocks everyone on the island and causes significant destruction.

Ad

Final thoughts

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly makes his move in One Piece episode 1128 (Image via Toei Animation)

While certainly open to interpretation, the biggest apparent takeaway from this latest One Piece episode 1128 preview is the debut of a new form from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. This is likewise the most exciting hypothetical aspect of the upcoming release, as it’ll mark the first time a Gorosei has fought or used such powers in the series. Fans will know for sure whether or not this is the case with episode 1128’s release on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More