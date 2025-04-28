One Piece episode 1128: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1128 is set to release on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11:15 PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest official release information. With Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly set to make a move, fans may finally be on the precipice of seeing a Gorosei fight for the first time in the anime series.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1128, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1128 release date and time

Kizaru and Luffy's fight will likely continue in the opening focus of One Piece episode 1128 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1128 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, May 4, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the daytime on Sunday locally. Select overseas regions will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Monday, May 5. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1128 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45PM, Sunday, May 4, 2025

One Piece episode 1128 where to watch

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn will likely enter Egghead's battlefield in One Piece episode 1128 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. While Netflix should stream the remainder of the Egghead Arc, the streaming platform has yet to confirm whether or not it will stream new episodes once the arc ends.

One Piece episode 1127 recap

One Piece episode 1127 began where the last installment left off, with Kizaru in Luffy’s gigantic clutches. He pulled the Marine Admiral out of the Labophase before winding up and throwing Kizaru away from Egghead through the sky.

Vegapunk Atlas then revealed her plan to go below to the Stratophase and stop the Mark III Pacifista units. Vegapunk Stella, or Dr. Vegapunk, also decided to go with her, with Vegapunk Edison staying behind to deactivate the Frontier Dome.

Focus then shifted to Zoro and Lucci, with the former avoiding a lethal attack as Luffy watched from afar and offered Zoro some help. He rejected this, telling him to focus on Kizaru, who had used his Devil Fruit powers to return to Egghead and split into multiple light clones of himself. Luffy battled the clones while looking for the real Kizaru, who took advantage of Luffy’s naivety and escaped back into the Labophase.

Stella, Atlas, and Sanji were then seen riding in the Vegatank, racing down to the Stratophase as Kizaru spotted and attacked them. However, Luffy intercepted and swallowed Kizaru’s attack, containing it within his rubbery body despite crying out in pain.

The Pacifista units then spotted and began targeting the Vegapunks, prompting Atlas to briefly exit and give them new orders. The episode ended with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn seemingly preparing to make his move.

One Piece episode 1128 what to expect (speculative)

One Piece episode 1128 should open up with a continued focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who’ll likely ask for a sitrep from his forces. After realizing that the Straw Hats and co are slowly turning the tide, he’ll likely begin heading towards the battlefield himself. His first move is likely to involve restraining or redirecting the Mark III Pacifista units in some way, shape, or form.

Episode 1128 should also see Luffy and the other strong Straw Hats, like Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe, sense and comment on Saturn’s presence. As they do so, the Gorosei member is likely to reveal what Devil Fruit powers or other powers he has. The issue will likely end with Gear 5 Luffy being forced to confront Saturn as the threat he poses is made abundantly clear.

