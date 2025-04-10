The One Piece anime's return failed to fix this major Egghead Arc plothole

The One Piece anime has recently returned and is currently adapting the Egghead arc, which has many fans eagerly anticipating key moments in this storyline. However, there has already been a significant complaint within the fandom regarding the latest episode: Nico Robin's wounds, depicted during this part of the story in the manga, were still not contextualized.

As the battle intensifies in the Egghead arc, there is a moment where Nico Robin is shown to be injured, but the story never truly explains what happened to her. The anime shows her managing to take down York, but this makes her wounds seem even more strange, which is surprising considering the time available to address this issue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

The One Piece anime didn't fix a major Nico Robin plothole in the Egghead arc

Nico Robin as seen in the anime version of the Egghead arc (Image via Toei Animation).

As mentioned, the One Piece anime returned this week with the Egghead arc, showcasing some of the battles the Straw Hats are facing, even though the original manga by Eiichiro Oda doesn't explain all the events. This occurs because the crew splits up, as they often do, and is seen fighting on different fronts, with Nico Robin's character presenting the most significant plothole.

Robin, Chopper, and Atlas head to the basement, where York is about to shoot Stella. The Ohara survivor uses her Devil Fruit to stop the enemy. While this is fine, it fails to clarify how Robin got injured, particularly since Zoro, Nami, and Luffy are dealing with the Seraphims on their own.

This plothole was already apparent in the manga, and it seems that Toei Animation didn't address this issue. As a result, we can only speculate about what happened to Robin and the cause of her injuries when she reappears in the One Piece anime.

Nico Robin as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

This isn't the only example of plot holes in the One Piece anime, but the added filler scenes didn't meaningfully elevate the source material. That is particularly disappointing considering that the anime took a few months off for the animators to rest, making the situation involving Nico Robin all the more frustrating.

There are other examples in the arc as well, such as Jewelry Bonney claiming that Sanji is a great fighter even though she never saw him fight. Granted, these two situations can be viewed as plot holes and still might not damage the story in any significant way, but they are issues that the One Piece anime could have addressed to further improve the final product.

Final thoughts

The One Piece anime didn't explain what happened to Nico Robin after the York situation, which is a disappointing outcome considering that Toei Animation had the opportunity to address it. While it doesn't hurt the Egghead arc in the grand scheme of things, it is an issue that needs to be highlighted.

