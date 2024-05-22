7 times Toei "ruined" Sanji's scenes in One Piece anime, ranked bad to worse

One Piece anime has a decent set of characters, each with their unique traits and persona that are unique to the media. But recently, there seems to be a controversy surrounding one of its characters that fans are not taking lightly.

The character in question is of Vinsmoke Sanji, and it has become a belief among fans that Toei ruined Sanji's scenes in One Piece anime. Fans are backing their proof as to how the animation studio is doing so by comparing the anime to the manga series, the source of One Piece.

In this article, we will compile 7 moments from the One Piece anime where spotlight moments were taken away from Sanji due to added moments or changes of direction by Toei Animation.

Sanji's weak Ifrit Jambe against Queen and 6 other times One Piece anime ruined the scenes of Vinsmoke Sanji, ranked from bad to worse

7) The Pekoms' Sulong form incident

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Whole Cake Island, while running away from the forces of Big Mom, Pekoms and Luffy tagged along. As there were too many Big Mom Pirates in the way of Pekoms and Luffy, the former suggested he transform into his Sulong form to create a diversion for Luffy to escape.

After a little discussion, Luffy agreed to this and they rushed into the Big Mom Pirates, as Pekoms threw Luffy aside and transformed into his Sulong form. In the anime, Sanji appeared to save Luffy but was hit pretty badly by Pekoms' Sulong form.

In the manga, after Sanji picked up Luffy, he got away from Pekoms' Sulong form. Moreover, Pekoms' Sulong form was pretty easily taken down by Big Mom Pirates' Commanders, whereas the One Piece anime showed this form overpowering Sanji.

6) Sanji's weak Ifrit Jambe against Queen

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Raid on Onigashima of Wano arc, Sanji was to battle against Queen, one of the commanders of Kaido's Beast Pirates. During this fight, Sanji avoided using his germa suit and used his Ifrit Jambe to attack the Beast Pirate.

In the One Piece anime, the Ifrit Jambe hit Queen, who stood up afterward, laughing as if the Straw Hat Pirate's attack didn't even have any force. On the other hand, in the manga, Sanji's Ifrit Jambe impaled Queen and injured the Beast Pirate pretty badly.

5) Sanji's lecherous moments

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As fans might already know, the character of Sanji is that of a lecherous one, even though he still respects women. But the moments where he shows his degenerate nature are amplified in the One Piece anime as compared to the manga, especially the nosebleed part.

For instance, during the Whole Cake Island arc, before Sanji and Pudding were about to go in front of the audience, the latter asked the former to kiss him as they were about to become husband and wife.

After hearing this, Sanji got a nosebleed, as usual, but this nosebleed made him fly through the roof and land on the ceiling. In the manga, nothing of this magnitude happened.

4) Sanji saving Vegapunk Edison

Sanji saving Vegapunk Edison from Seraphim (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Egghead arc, after Stussy betrayed the CP0 and captured both of its members, she stated that she couldn't overrule the order Lucci gave to the Seraphim: to destroy Punk Records. Vegapunk Shaka stated that Lilith and Edison were on their way to take care of this issue.

As soon as they arrived, Lilith provoked the Seraphim and got attacked. Upon Edison's arrival, he immediately gave the Seraphim an order to stop. Unfortunately, S-Shark had already launched an attack on Edison. Sanji was quick and saved Vegapunk Edison.

In the manga, Sanji was quicker as compared to the anime as he appeared in the panels after he saved Vegapunk Edison. In the anime, he appeared slow and was seen jumping from the site where Edison was shot.

3) Sanji versus S-Shark

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the start of the Egghead arc, after one group of them was suited, they entered a corridor. Here, the Straw Hat encountered the S-Shark, a Seraphim model based on Jinbe. Due to the Seraphim's nature, it attacked the Straw Hats by grabbing Sanji and throwing him against the ceiling.

On the other hand, in the manga, there was no such scene where Sanji was impaled by a Seraphim. S-Shark immediately hit the Straw Hats with a blast which affected Usopp who was sent rolling away.

2) Sanji versus King

Sanji (left) and King (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Raid on Onigashima, Mononosuke was captured by King, one of the commanders of the Beast Pirates, after the latter defeated Shinobu. Fortunately, Sanji appeared and saved Mononosuke. Sanji fought King in his germa suit but it didn't do much against the Beast Pirate as King evaded Sanji's attack with a single hand.

On the other hand, in the manga, although Sanji's germa suit wasn't much of a match against King, he still managed to give King a run for his money as the Beast Pirates used all of his strength to evade the Straw Hat Pirate's attacks.

1) Marco calling the stars of the Straw Hat Pirates

Marco as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, during the Raid on Onigashima in the One Piece anime, Marco was trying to fight King and Queen at the same time but he couldn't do much to stop them. He gave up at one point and stated that it was time for the star to show up, referring to Zoro who just got healed and ripped through his bandages.

On the other hand, in the manga, after Marco gave up, he stated that it was time for the stars to show up, referring to Sanji and Zoro, who attacked the Beast Pirates with a combined attack. The combined attack also happened in the anime but Toei Animation robbed Sanji of his star moment.

