10 One Piece characters who wouldn't last a minute in the Naruto universe

The sheer plethora of One Piece characters and the overall scope the series has with respect to its cast is one of the most exciting aspects of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series. Having such a wide cast gives the opportunity to write several different styles and types of characters, each with their own unique traits, origins, motivations, and more.

It’s also exciting in a power-scaling sense, giving way to endless possibilities, especially when transplanting these characters into other worlds like the Naruto universe. However, there are a few One Piece characters whose presence in the Naruto universe would amount to little more than a blip on the radar.

Buggy the Clown, Jewelry Bonney, and more One Piece characters who can’t hack it in the Naruto universe

1) Tony Tony Chopper

While Tony Tony Chopper is a commendable fighter amongst One Piece characters, he likely wouldn’t last a minute in the Naruto universe due to how low his ceiling is. This is further supported by the narrative of Oda’s story, with Chopper having yet to get a full-fledged solo fight in the geographical area of the New World thus far.

This suggests that the series has evolved to a point where Chopper can’t hack it with the competition Luffy and co. will run into from this point on. Combined with the fact that Chopper has yet to master any form of Haki as of this article’s writing, it’s almost certain he’d be dead within a minute of transferring to the Naruto universe.

2) Usopp

While many fans of Oda’s best-selling manga series are hoping the Elbaf arc gives Usopp a major upgrade, his current state in the series makes him a non-factor in the Naruto universe. One of the biggest knocks against him in this context is being one of the many One Piece characters on this list who has yet to master any form of Haki.

Although Haki isn’t necessary to combat anyone in the Naruto universe, mastery of even one form of Haki establishes a certain benchmark for a character’s strength and abilities. Having failed to reach that benchmark, Usopp is a non-factor when it comes to anyone from Masashi Kishimoto’s manga series trying to fight him.

3) Kin’emon

That being said, a mastery of Haki is far from a guaranteed ticket to success within the Naruto universe for One Piece characters, as Kin’emon proves. While a skilled fighter in his own right, Kin’emon doesn’t quite hit the levels needed to realistically survive against even the most average of fighters from Kishimoto’s series.

For starters, he’s sort of a one-trick pony with respect to his sword fighting style, especially since he seems to reserve the Oden Two-Sword Style specifically for Kaido and Kaido alone. There’s also the fact that his durability, stamina, and other key survivability areas are somewhat lower than a similarly-tiered Naruto character’s would be.

4) Rebecca

Similarly, Rebecca is another of many One Piece characters who, while a respectable fighter in their own right, lacks the skills needed to be a threat in the Naruto universe. This is supported once again by the fact that she has mastered no form of Haki. Furthermore, her princessly lifestyle following the events of the Dressrosa arc likely means her skills as a warrior have dulled.

Even if you pluck Rebecca directly from her colosseum combat days and place this version of her into the Naruto universe, however, it’s all but certain she’d fall to virtually any character in Kishimoto’s manga. Her lack of true “discipline” or style when it comes to swordplay further suggests this, giving her no formal foundational technique to build on in a close-quarters battle against a shinobi.

5) Jewelry Bonney

Although Bonney’s Devil Fruit may cause some slight problems in the Naruto universe, she’ll likely falter immediately once a long-range approach is taken to combating her. Likewise, her lack of Haki means she’ll be able to go down in just a few hits since she’ll be unable to predict or sense her enemy’s movements via Observation Haki.

While it would be a different story if she had some Pacifista with her, this list assumes the One Piece characters within it will be given nothing beyond their own standard powers and equipment. Considering Bonney only just learned of her Pacifista-controlling capabilities, it seems unfair to include this and the army she’d need in tow under these conditions.

6) Hiyori Kozuki

While Hiyori Kozuki may be the daughter of Oden and an extremely brave and courageous person, it’s clear that she’s not a threat on her own as a combatant. Her final confrontation with Kurozumi Orochi shows this, with her needing to rely on Denjiro to save her once her plan to restrain Orochi went sideways.

Likewise, it’s suggested that what little combat she knew was based around swordplay with Enma, one of two swords that she inherited from her late father, Oden. However, with her having given Enma to Zoro and the other sword, Ame no Habakiri, going to her brother Momonosuke, she’s essentially left with no means of fighting any Naruto or even One Piece characters.

7) Buggy the Clown

Buggy the Clown is a particularly interesting case amongst One Piece characters being sent to the Naruto universe, as his Devil Fruit powers do lend themselves to survivability. However, gimmicky tricks tend not to do too well in Kishimoto’s series, especially with something as surface-level as Buggy’s would be.

Combined with the fact that Buggy isn’t a legitimate threat in combat, at least not in an endgame sense with respect to the Naruto universe, he’d likely last under a minute but at least get close. Nonetheless, top-tier fighters and battle IQ experts like Shikamaru Nara, Sasuke Uchiha, and even Naruto Uzumaki would spell Buggy’s all but instant doom.

8) Bon Clay

While more combat-ready than Buggy is, Bon Clay is yet another of many One Piece characters who’d quickly fall upon being sent to the Naruto universe. In addition to the points mentioned for other prior entries relating to Haki and the combat usefulness of Devil Fruit powers, Bon Clay specifically suffers from being an early series character.

In other words, his ceiling can only go so high in terms of his power, even when considering the abilities he showed during the Impel Down arc. While impressive in a pinch, he’s likely a non-factor when it comes to almost every fighter in Kishimoto’s shinobi-centric series.

9) Spandam

Little needs to be said of Spandam’s chances in the Naruto universe, as he’s canonically the weakest of all One Piece characters on this list. The Enies Lobby arc demonstrated this, showing Spandam to be weaker than a common armed soldier. While his Devil Fruit-ified sword Funkfreed would be of some help, it would simply delay his inevitable defeat from instantaneous to all but.

10) Helmeppo

Last but certainly not least, thanks to Spandam’s entry coming prior, Helmeppo is one of the more difficult One Piece characters to assess in this context. While he has been training under Monkey D. Garp and developed Haki and the apparent ability to use other special techniques, he hasn’t been given a chance to prove just how strong he has become.

In fact, the last display of strength fans have to go on is when he fought against Zoro in Water 7 for their rematch. This was obviously pre-time-skip, which implies that Helmeppo may have gotten significantly stronger since then. However, based on this most recent feat of strength and what else fans know, it’s unlikely that Helmeppo amounts to anything more than a threat in the Naruto universe.

In conclusion

While it shouldn’t be surprising to see so many One Piece characters reduced to non-factors in the Naruto universe, it’s worth mentioning that this is inherently a reality with such a large cast. Likewise, the series’ ever-expanding nature means that for every strong and impressive fighter introduced to the story, there’ll almost certainly be at least one “weakling” also introduced in the process.

