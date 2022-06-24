10 Naruto characters who can beat a Yonko from One Piece, ranked

Naruto and One Piece are two iconic shows that boast very powerful characters. Trying to compare them is harder than it seems since the two worlds have different rules and limitations for their powers. There is no official way for us to verify which world has stronger characters.

However, based on the feats and destructive capabilities of the Yonko as seen in One Piece, we could argue that some of the most powerful Naruto characters could defeat them in a one-on-one battle. So, in this list, we will rank the Shinobi who would be able to defeat a Yonko in a face-to-face battle.

Isshiki and 9 other Naruto characters who will put up a good one-on-one fight against the One Piece Yonko to emerge victorious

10) Onoki

Do not underestimate Onoki because of his old age (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Onoki’s prime is well behind him, but he is by no means weaker than his fellow Kages. He is still one of the strongest fighters of the Shinobi Alliance during the Fourth Shinobi War. He is able to fly and is more agile than most other ninjas.

In a one-on-one fight against one of the Yonko, Onoki would probably not have the physical strength to face them for long. However, he could use his hidden ace. His Dust Release would be able to disintegrate just about anyone who is trapped by it, even one of One Piece's four Yonko.

9) Itachi

Itachi's brilliant mind could come up a plan to win the fight

Itachi has a lot of advantages that could allow him to defeat a Yonko in a fair fight. He is definitely not as physically strong as any of them in terms of physical capabilities, but he has never relied too much on this aspect of fighting. Instead, Itachi would most likely use his Infinite Tsukuyomi to put his adversary inside an eternal dream world. And if this were to fail, he still has his Susanoo, which has a sword so powerful that it can seal anyone away.

8) Kaguya

Kaguya is an inexperienced fighter, but she has a lot of power (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kaguya, the progenitor of Chakra and the most powerful antagonist of Naruto, would be an adversary that most Yonko would struggle against. While she may not be the most capable fighter, she can depend on her other abilities to defeat her opponents. It is likely that One Piece’s four Yonko would defeat her with ease in a purely physical fight as they have astounding strength. However, Kaguya could transport her opponents into different worlds to stop them from fighting at full capacity.

7) Obito (Juubi Jinchuriki)

Obito with the power of the Juubi was an almost unstopable opponent (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Obito in his base form would not be strong enough to face against any of the Emperors from One Piece. His Rinnegan and Kamui could probably give him a fighting chance, but the Yonko are fast enough to avoid these abilities. So, he would need the power of the Juubi to defeat them.

Obito was not a Jinchuriki for a long time, but he proved to be a terrifying enemy in the brief time that he was one. His speed and control over the Six Paths Sage Orbs would prove problematic for any of One Piece's four Emperors. They would most likely be overwhelmed, allowing Obito to land a critical hit.

6) Sasuke

Even without his Rinnegan, Sasuke is an amazing fighter (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sasuke is arguably the second strongest shinobi in the world of Naruto. Thanks to his legacy and his status as Indra’s reincarnation, he has access to a variety of extraordinarily powerful techniques. He is one of the few people who is able to access Six Paths Sage Chakra.

He became significantly weaker due to the the loss of his Rinnegan, but he remained an impressive fighter. Moreover, like his brother, he could use his Susanoo as a defensive or offensive option. One Piece has proved that the Yonko are anything but weak, but Sasuke is not someone they want to mess with in a one-on-one battle.

5) Eida

Eida is a mysterious android and a former member of Kara. She has some of the most powerful and frightening powers in the series. Her right eye has the power to know everything that is happening in the world, present or past, but this alone would not be enough to defeat enemies as powerful as the Yonko.

However, Eida's second power would be able to stop them immediately. Anyone near her automatically becomes enchanted, preventing them from harming Eida in any way. The impact of this ability is unavoidable irrespective of the strength of the enemy. Not even the powerful Emperors from One Piece would be able to attack her once they are enchanted.

4) Code

Even with all his power, Code is not the strongest (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Code is the current primary antagonist in Boruto, another cyborg with powers that truly stood apart from the rest. He was already one of the most powerful fighters in the Naruto universe before his limitations were removed. Now, unrestricted, he is supposedly stronger than Naruto and Sasuke.

One Piece made it clear that anyone facing the Emperors should be prepared for a grueling and arduous fight, but Code would have no problem with that. His Claw Marks help him get away from the most difficult situations and his force is sufficient to demolish most enemies. The Yonko would have a hard time fighting against this powerful cyborg.

3) Daemon

If Code is a scary opponent to face against, Daemon is downright terrifying. This little kid does not look like a powerful fighter, but he is hiding monstrous levels of strength. He also has an ability that no one in the Naruto universe has been able to avoid as of yet.

Daemon is able to reflect any kind of attack used against him by simply placing the palm of his hand against the individual. At first it seems easy to avoid by being quicker than him and never allowing his hands to touch you, but Code learned the hard way that it is actually quite difficult.

The Yonko are extremely powerful, but Daemon’s speed could probably bypass their defenses, letting him reflect their attacks against them.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki seemed to be invincible (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Isshiki is not only one of the strongest members of the Otsutsuki clan, but he is also the most powerful enemy Naruto and Sasuke have ever faced. Isshiki is leagues above anyone previously mentioned on this list.

He can absorb and redirect any attack used against him just by looking at it. It is also impossible to trick him by attacking him with pure strength since his enormous physical prowess allowed him to defeat the most powerful ninja with just a few hits. The Yonko better brace themselves if Isshiki ever appears in the One Piece universe.

1) Naruto (Bayron Mode)

Kurama had to sacrifice himself to allow Naruto to enter this mode (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Naruto, with his current strength, could probably not defeat a Yonko. He lost Kurama, and with him, most of his Chakra and powers. He would still be a powerful opponent against the Emperors, but it is unlikely that he could defeat them.

However, Naruto in Bayron mode, the only form able to defeat Isshiki, would obliterate the Yonko. This mode uses all of Kurama’s power to give Naruto strength and speed that no one in the One Piece universe can match at the moment. The effect would not last long, but it would be enough for our favorite ninja to emerge victorious.

