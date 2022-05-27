10 Naruto characters who would destroy One Piece's entire Straw Hat crew in seconds

It’s interesting to pit one anime universe with another, and a common topic of debate amongst fans has always been between Naruto and One Piece.

While it's hard to conceive how something like Chakra will interact with a mechanic like Haki, it’s fun to imagine a scenario where the strongest from the two universes face off against each other in a battle to the death.

Today’s article will talk about 10 of the strongest characters in Naruto who will be able to single-handedly destroy the entire Straw Hat crew in One Piece.

By the end of the Fourth Shinobi War, the series did give birth to some of the most overpowered characters in anime history, and it won’t be all that difficult to imagine that perhaps the One Piece protagonists might just get wiped out in seconds if the two universes ever get a chance to meet.

Most powerful Naruto characters who will be the bane of the Straw Hat crew

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to note here that the characters listed below are in no way a universally acknowledged selection. These are subjective representations of the author’s own opinions on the matter, which materialized only after considering the idea that perhaps Chakra is a superior mechanic to Haki.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya is overpowered (image via Naruto)

Adept in Taijutsu, Ninjutsu and Genjutsu, Kaguya Otsutsuki was considered to be one of the most powerful characters by the end of Naruto Shippuden. As the first chakra user of her universe, Kaguya had the powers of a god along with unparalleled chakra reserves that even rivaled and surpassed that of Madara when he became the Jinchuriki for the Ten-Tails.

Her physical prowess and abilities made her the biggest threat to the Shinobi world during the Fourth War, and with just a bit of her chakra release, Kaguya was able to create massive shockwaves in a large area.

It’s not hard to think of a scenario when she does look to use her ultimate attack to wipe out the entire Straw Hat crew. She can even look to trap them in an infinite Genjutsu and make quick work of the battle.

Even if she does play it easy early on, and allows room for a crewmate like Zoro to chop off her limbs, she will just be able to regain them with the use of Hagoromo.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara was the biggest threat to the Shinobi world (Image via Naruto)

Madara is almost as versatile as Kaguya in all the jutsu artforms, and during the Fourth Shinobi War, fans get a glimpse of how devastating he can be when left to his own devices. Even before he consumed the Ten-Tails, Madara was able to take on thousands of Allied Nation Shinobi on his own and beat them with nothing but Taijutsu.

He is a master of all the artforms, and is adept at using both the Sharingan and the Rinnegan. His reflexes are also considered to be godlike, and it was his battle experience and instincts that allowed him to dodge the Flying Thunder God Slash and even be as fast as Naruto when the latter is in Sage mode.

Madara’s own Senjutsu buffs him up even further and raises his pain tolerance, allowing him to win out during a war of attrition. Hence, him going up against the One Piece Straw Hats will be a piece of cake.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto grew to be one of the most powerful ninja (Image via Naruto)

It won’t do much justice to the list if the protagonist is not himself on it. While Naruto started off as one of the weakest characters in the show, he eventually became the most powerful Shinobi during the war.

His struggles to master various techniques paid off as he evolved to be an incredibly capable ninja.

His go-to move, the Shadow Clone Jutsu, can indeed do a number on the Straw Hat crew, and if the going gets tough, Naruto can just choose to awaken his Jinchuriki powers and enter his Nine-Tails Chakra Mode.

In this state, he covers himself in flaming chakra, gaining additional limbs, which allows him to boost his speed significantly. He uses advanced techniques such as the Tailed-Beat Bomb which can destroy the Thousand Sunny in the blink of an eye.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuk (Image via Naruto)

Along with Naruto, Sasuke too grew to be one of the most powerful ninjas of his time by the end of the Fourth Shinobi War. As the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki, Sasuke is fairly skilled with both Taijutsu and Ninjutsu.

His Susanoo is top tier and was easily able to rival that of Madara’s during the final arc of Naruto Shippuden. His mastery of the Sharingan allowed him to hone his speed and reflexes.

His Chidori can be devastating, along with Indra’s Arrow which allows him to shoot a chakra-infused lightning bolt at the target. While this might not affect Luffy himself, it will more than do the job of taking out his crewmates.

After besting the likes of Orochimaru, Itachi, Danzo, Izanagi, and even multiple Kages, it’s safe to conclude that the Straw Hats are very unlikely to pose much of a threat to Sasuke.

5) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo was considered to be the strongest of his time (Image via Naruto)

Next on the list will be one of the strongest ninjutsu users in the entirety of the show. Hagoromo Otsutsuki, who is Kaguya’s son and the Sage of Six Paths, is considered by many in the fanbase to be the strongest character to have ever lived in the Naruto universe.

Much like his mother, he was blessed with what seemed like an infinite pool of Chakra and was attributed as the first in the lore to have understood the very nature of it as well.

Hagoromo never required hand seals to do Ninjutsu, and his prowess with Chakra manipulation reached an all-time high when he became the first-ever Jinchuriki after sealing the Ten-Tails inside himself.

Hagoromo has, over his lifetime, mastered both the Sharingan as well as the Rinnegan. He even had Senjutsu at his disposal, which easily earned him the spot of being the most powerful ninja of his time.

Hence, dealing with the Luffy and his crew will not be much of a challenge to the Sage of the Six Paths.

6) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama had immense vitality (Image via Naruto)

The first Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village was considered by many to be one of the strongest ninjas of his time. As the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki, he was blessed with an incredibly powerful life force that made him immeasurably strong. Coupled with that, it also made his Ninjutsu skills one of the strongest in the series.

He was one of the few characters in Naruto who was able to master all of the basic elements through perseverance and training. This, coupled with his innate charisma and strength, allowed him to unite several small countries under the flag of the Hidden Leaf.

While he was adept at multiple jutsus, Hashirama was known primarily for his wood style. He even seemed to have a never-ending reserve of chakra and stamina and was blessed with a vitality that far surpassed his peers.

His stamina allowed him to fight 24-hours straight and granted him godlike rejuvenating powers, which allowed him to mend any injury without any residual effects.

7) Obito Uchiha

Obito new jutsu an average shinobi did not (Image via Naruto)

Known as the Second Sage of Six Paths, Obito Uchiha was considered to be a master of all nature types just like Hashirama. He was exclusively trained by Madara for years, and by the start of the Fourth Shinobi War, Obito was considered one of the strongest ninjas on the field.

He was able to single-handedly crush thousands of soldiers that the allied nations' army threw at him, and he was able to use Ninjutsu techniques that no common shinobi has even heard of.

He eventually gained the Rinnegan, mastered it, and over the course of the war went on to consume the Ten-Tails as well.

Along with the White Zetsu matter, Obito had a lot of enhancements on his body as well which buffed his capabilities and significantly improved his Chakra reserves as well. This allowed him to constantly spam attacks that would otherwise leave an average shinobi drained with just one use.

Obito has shown a lot of devastating attacks over the course of the war, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Straw Hats are able to escape him unscathed.

8) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was a master of Genjutsu (image via Naruto)

As a master of all things Genjutsu, Itachi will very likely trap the Straw Hats in an infinite illusory loop of their own imagination, thereby settling the fight at one glance.

With access to powerful Ninjutsu skills along with a Mangekyo Sharingan, Itachi is indeed one of the most powerful ninjas in the series.

His three decisive combat moves are Tsukuyomi (which will trap his enemies in an illusory loop where he can do with them what he pleases), Amaterasu (unextinguishable black flame), and Susanoo (that summons a chakra avatar that fights at his behest). These skills are more than enough to not just defeat the Straw Hats, but even take over the entire sea in One Piece.

Apart from his innate skills and aptitude for Ninjutsu, Itachi is also blessed with higher than average intelligence which is proven by his Chunin Exam score, which is second to only Minato in the history of the test.

9) Minato Namikaze

Minato was exceptionally skilled (Image via Naruto)

Minato, who is also known as the “Yellow Flash” was one of the most powerful shinobi in Naruto lore. He was considered invincible and during the Third Shinobi War, flee-on-sight orders were given to any enemy shinobi who would encounter him in battle.

In the series, he was shown to have easily taken out a thousand Iwagakure ninjas single-handedly, and it was through his quick wit and effort that the Hidden Leaf village was saved from the Nine-Tailed Fox and Tobi’s machinations.

Much like Hagoromo, Minato too did not rely much on hand-seal Ninjutsus when taking out his enemies. His technique revolved around quickly appearing, vanishing, and taking out his enemies as soon as possible.

His mastery of the Rasengan and Space-Time Jutsu made him a menace in battle. The Straw Hats will definitely not be able to see what hit them if they ever have the misfortune of going up against Minato.

10) Nagato

Nagato brought the Hidden Leaf to its knees (Image via Naruto)

One of the founding members of the Akatsuki as well as the most powerful one, Nagato, or more commonly known as Pain, had single-handedly destroyed the entire Hidden Leaf Village, leaving behind a mountain-sized crater in its midst.

What makes Nagato exceptional is his proficiency with all five chakra natures, and while he was plagued with a debilitating injury that confined him to a mechanical chair, Nagato used different means to meet out his plans.

He soon began using chakra receivers in the corpses of his fallen comrades, thereby resurrecting them and controlling their every movement.

Nagato was shown off to be incredibly powerful in the series, and through the use of his Rinnegan, he shared the knowledge of the Six Paths and almost brought an entire village to its knees. The One Piece Straw Hats will most definitely not be a threat to him.

