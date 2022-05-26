8 powerful jutsus in Naruto, ranked based on the number of hand seals

Naruto features only a few characters who can retain a huge reserve of chakra. In order to prevail over others, one has to utilize their chakra in a way that makes it more deadly.

Over the course of time, the Shinobi world has seen many skilled individuals learning and developing highly complex jutsus that can turn the tides on a battlefield instantly. However, only a few individuals who are deemed to be brainiacs are capable of showcasing such a feat. To execute these unique jutsus, the user needs to cast numerous hand seals at an imperceptible speed to defeat their opponents.

Powerful jutsus in Naruto ranked from most hand seals required to least

1) Water Dragon Bullet

Water Dragon Bullet is a powerful Water Release technique that only a few ninjas in Naruto are capable of executing effortlessly. This technique requires a whopping 44 hand seals, which is the highest in the entirety of Naruto. The Water Dragon Bullet was first showcased in the Land of Waves arc, where Zabuza Momochi used this technique against Kakashi, who copied it instantly with his Sharingan.

Upon executing this technique efficiently, a user manifests a large dragon made completely out of water that will cause devastating damage to the targets after crashing. Moreover, the size of the dragon depends upon the capability and the chakra reserve of the user.

2) Shinre Seal

Shinre Seal is a powerful secret Fuinjutsu that was showcased in Naruto Shippuden the Movie. The only user of this technique is Shion, the priestess of the Land of Demons. The Shinre Seal contains the body of the demon Moryo and is composed of 18 hand seals divided into three stages.

The first three hand seals create a barrier, the next nine cause the gate-like seal leading to Mōryō's body to rise above the ground, and the last six remove the seal from Moryo’s body. After being released, one must absorb the other to gain control and access over their powers. Unlike other techniques, Shinre Seal uses a brand of hand seals that are entirely different from the standard twelve.

3) Four Sharks Rain

The Four Sharks Rain is one of Kisame Hoshigaki’s powerful Water Release techniques in Naruto. This technique requires 12 hand seals after which the user slams their hand on a water surface to levitate a large amount of water into the air. This water then takes the shape of droplet-sized sharks which rush towards their targets at the user’s command, making it look like it's raining. Upon contact with their targets, this technique inflicts lethal damage.

4) Practice Brick Technique

The Practice Brick Technique is one of the defensive Earth Release techniques of the shinobis of Iwagakure in Naruto. However, the Ino-Shika-Cho trio of Konohagakure displayed great proficiency when it comes to this technique. After executing 11 necessary hand seals, the user places their hands on the ground to manifest large solid barricades rising out of pre-existing Earth.

Although the wall is certainly weak due to its poor structure, it can be more useful if many shinobis execute it in tandem, behind one another. With so many walls, this technique could slow down even a destructive Tailed Beast Bomb with ease.

5) Dead Demon Consuming Seal

The very existence of the Dead Demon Consuming Seal was a secret even to the legendary Sannin Orochimaru, who is deemed a genius in Naruto. To perform this technique, the user will need 10 hand seals to summon a shinigami, which only they will be able to see. The shinigami will clutch onto the soul of its target through the caster’s body, sealing the souls of both individuals in its stomach. This is why it is a deadly technique, and no user of this technique has ever walked out alive after using it.

6) Chidori

Chidori is the signature technique of Kakashi Hatake, which he has also passed on to one of his students, Sasuke Uchiha. Kakashi created this technique after failing numerous attempts to merge his Lightning Release Chakra with Rasengan. To execute this technique, a user performs 9 necessary hand seals to gather a high concentration of electricity in their hands.

Chidori takes a high toll on the user’s hands, peeling off their skin in the process. Moreover, not all users can perform this technique as it requires a large reserve of chakra. Even with Sharingan, Kakashi and Sasuke resorted to performing it only a few times a day.

7) Great Fire Destruction

The Great Fire Destruction technique is one of the most powerful Fire Release techniques by Madara Uchiha in Naruto. After his reincarnation in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he used this technique against the Five Kages and successfully cornered them single-handedly.

To execute the Great Fire Destruction, the user must perform 7 necessary hand seals, after which the kneaded chakra in their bodies will be converted into fire and expelled out of their mouths. This technique can instantly incinerate the targets and their surrounding area.

8) Impure World Reincarnation

Impure World Reincarnation is a forbidden technique in Naruto, which was created by the Second Hokage, Tobirama Senju. Orochimaru used it in his fight against the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi.

The only person who has attained mastery over this technique is Kabuto Yakushi, who revived several dead people all at once in the Fourth Great Ninja War, including Madara Uchiha.

To use this technique, the user must possess the DNA of the person they intend to revive. After successfully completing the first stage, they have to perform 5 hand seals to execute the technique. Once the person is summoned from the dead, the user can control them with a special talisman or leave them to their own will.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee