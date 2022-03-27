10 strongest Fire Release users in Naruto, ranked

In Naruto, Fire Release has been the most prominent elemental ninjutsu out of the Five Basic Nature Releases. It is most commonly used offensively, where users can breathe fire from their mouths or can channel it into their desired weapons like swords.

Although many Shinobis in the Naruto universe have been proficient in fire release, this article will feature a handful of them who are known to be formidable Fire Release users.

Naruto characters who are powerful Fire Release users include Asuma Sarutobi, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and more

10) Asuma Sarutobi

Asuma was one of the strongest Jonins in Konoha and a member of the Sarutobi clan. His proficiency in Ninjutsu garnered him praise and also earned him a position in the Twelve Guardian Ninja. Asuma was hailed for his close-ranged melee combat skills, which he used to combine his Taijutsu prowess with his Chakra-infused Trench Knives.

Asuma was also a powerful Fire Release user. He was able to use Fire Release: Ash Pile Burning Technique to breathe dense gunpowder-infused-ash, which when ignited, would cause a devastating explosion, leaving the victims with third-degree burns.

9) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was a legendary shinobi who once fought Hashirama Senju and also managed to make it out alive. He was an S-Rank Shinobi who joined Akatsuki and partnered with Hidan. After deserting his village, he stole the hearts of powerful village elders and fused them with his own body.

With each heart underneath a mask that had been fused with his body, he gained the ability to use different elemental natures with ease. One of his masks had a fire affinity that granted him the ability to use fire release at his disposal. With his Fire Release: Intelligent Hard Work, he was capable of creating powerful firestorms and was also able to amplify them with his Wind Release.

8) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen was the Third Hokage of Hidden Leaf and as the leader of his village, he was immensely powerful. He was hailed as the God of Shinobi, a title that was only given to two people. Hiruzen was able to perform all five Nature Releases and also the Yin and Yang Release.

With his Fire Release, Hiruzen was capable of creating a powerful stream of fire. With his Fire Release: Fire Dragon Flame Bullet, he could manipulate fire into the shape of a dragon, quickly execute his targets and turn them into ashes.

7) Jiraiya

Jiraiya was one of the legendary Sannins who had the potential to claim the throne of Hokage. He was also famed as Toad Sage because of his toad summons and his Senjutsu. Jiraiya was able to spit an extremely sticky oil which he used to restrain the movements of his enemies. Also, using a Fire Release technique on top of the Toad Oil Bullet, engulfed his victims in flames.

Jiraiya was also able to spew fire onto Rasengan, which turned it black. His Fire Release: Great Flame Rasengen was capable of reducing the target to ashes.

6) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui was the strongest Uchiha member in his lifetime who was hailed for his prowess in Ninjutsu as well as his Dojutsu. His abilities allowed him to become a Jōnin four years after becoming a Shinobi.

Being a highly skilled Uchiha, he was proficient in the Great Fire Ball technique that he used to create a great ball of fire, which was a rare feat within his clan. His technique was so powerful that it required multiple Water Release Anbu members to counterbalance it.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was regarded as a prodigious Uchiha member in his lifetime. He became an Anbu member at the tender age of 11 and rose to be the captain of his squad in just a year. He mastered the clan’s signature ability, the Great Fire Ball technique, at a very young age.

He was also capable of coating his fire with his shurikens to increase its lethality. After awakening his Mangekyou Sharingan, his right eye gained the ability to use Amaterasu. The black flames of this technique could burn anything to ashes, even fire itself.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito is well regarded as a late bloomer who showed no progress while growing up. However, witnessing the death of Rin and getting trained by Madara Uchiha made him an unstoppable force. He learned many Ninjutsu and Dojutsu techniques from Madara.

Obito's most noteworthy technique was the Uchiha Flame Formation, which he used to envelop the location with barriers of flame. Anyone who tried to enter the barrier was quickly set ablaze. With his Fire Release: Blast Wave Wild Dance, Obito was capable of engulfing his targets in a massive vortex of fire.

3) Indra Otsutsuki

The predecessor of the Uchiha clan, Indra Otsutsuki is one of the strongest characters in Naruto. He was the creator and progenitor of the Uchiha clan, who is also accredited for his creation of Ninjutsu. He inherited powerful genes and a massive Chakra reserve from his father Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

His Mangekyo Sharingan granted him the ability to use Hinokagutsuchi, through which he was capable of producing huge black flames akin to Amaterasu.

2) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is hailed as one of the strongest Shinobis, who used to inflict fear upon his enemies with just his presence. He was the only Shinobi in his lifetime who was capable of going toe-to-toe against Hashirama Senju. Even after his resurrection, he exhibited his potential by defeating thousands of Shinobis.

His Fire Release: Majestic Destroyer Flame was so powerful that it took several Shinobis to come together and defend themselves with Water Release: Wall of Water.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is the last surviving Uchiha, who is regarded as the strongest Shinobi of all time, and whose powers are acclaimed to be at the same level as Naruto.

He mastered the Great Fireball Technique for years before becoming a Genin. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he received half of Hagoromo’s Chakra, which increased his overall strength and also awakened his Rinnegan.

Like his brother, he was also capable of coating shurikens with fire to make them more powerful. His unique feat is his Fire Release: Dragon Fire Technique. Unlike the Great Fireball Technique, Sasuke can guide his flames with his wire strings by focusing narrowly on his primary target, using them as a projectile.

