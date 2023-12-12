What is Big Mom's power in One Piece? Her Devil Fruit and its abilities, explained

One of the most intriguing characters in all of One Piece is none other than Charlotte Linlin, better known as the Yonko Big Mom, captain of the Big Mom Pirates. Despite her presence in the series being all but fully focused in the post-time-skip era, she has nevertheless become a fan-favorite character beloved by many.

Her appearances in One Piece's Whole Cake Island and Wano arcs are largely the reasons for this, portraying her as the almost invincible monster she is always said to be. The latter arc is especially responsible for this, requiring both Eustass Kid and Trafalgar D. Water Law to use each and every power they had to bring her down.

Likewise, Big Mom herself was using every power she could to be victorious in what many consider to be one of the best One Piece fights of all time. With the anime having covered this stretch of the story in recent months, many fans are now curious as to exactly what Big Mom's powers are in the series thanks to her Devil Fruit.

Big Mom's powers are some of the most versatile and terrifying in the entirety of the One Piece story so far

Big Mom's Devil Fruit and powers explained

Expand Tweet

As has been revealed in One Piece many times before, Big Mom's Devil Fruit is known as the Soul-Soul Fruit. At its foundational level, the Soul-Soul Fruit allows the user of the Paramecia-type Devil Fruit to interact with and manipulate the souls of other human beings, as well as their own.

One of the most common applications of this foundational ability is the act of infusing a piece of a soul into an object or animal, which then turns it into a Homie. Big Mom has used this technique to create several powerful Homies via pieces of her own powerful soul, including Zeus, Prometheus, Napoleon, and Hera. Big Mom can also use this technique to make Incarnations, which are essentially Homies meant for menial tasks rather than combat.

Big Mom can also use the Fruit to perform Soul Pocus, which has been seen several times throughout the One Piece series. The Soul Pocus allows Big Mom to speak directly to a soul's attachment to life, demanding that the person either give in to her demands or give up their lifespan. These demands are usually phrased as "X or Life" or "Life or X," with X typically being whatever Big Mom wants at a specific moment.

Expand Tweet

However, Soul Pocus only works on those who fear Big Mom and can hear her voice at the time of its use. The former condition was proven when Jinbe was unaffected by the technique during the Whole Cake Island arc due to not fearing Big Mom. The latter was proven when Trafalgar D. Water Law used his Devil Fruit Awakening to mute Big Mom's voice, which prevented her from using Soul Pocus on nearby spectators.

In addition to the above techniques, each of the Homies Big Mom creates can utilize their own unique attacks and transformations. However, since these are technically the abilities of her Homies rather than her Devil Fruit specifically, they'll be omitted from the discussion here. That being said, these Homie-specific techniques are some of the most impressive aspects of Big Mom's Devil Fruit as seen so far in One Piece.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.