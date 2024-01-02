Kuma's backstory ignites yet another One Piece vs Naruto fandom war

One of the most celebrated storylines in the recent history of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous One Piece manga series concluded in the form of Kuma’s flashback. The recent flashback followed Bartholomew Kuma’s origins from his birth to the eventual death of his consciousness, providing clarity on the backstory of one of the series’ most enigmatic active characters.

In any case, One Piece fans were blown away by the Kuma backstory flashback, especially in the wake of its exciting and impressive recent conclusion. Some fans are going as far as to assert how it’s the best flashback in the series, which is certainly a respectable claim, even though it may not be so for those who prefer other backstories.

However, some One Piece fans have gone as far as to compare Kuma’s backstory to that of other anime characters, with Naruto’s titular protagonist unsurprisingly being one target. As expected, this has led to yet another war between the two fandoms as they now argue over which of the two characters’ backstories is superior.

Recency bias seemingly spurring One Piece fans to take shots at Naruto fandom’s favorite in-series backstory

The war, explained

While it’s unclear which single tweet, if any, began this latest social media war between the One Piece and Naruto fandoms, there are several examples of how the beef has since evolved. There are dozens of posts on the matter from both sides, with fans unsurprisingly arguing for their preferred series being the “victor” in this hypothetical social media matchup.

Fans are specifically comparing Kuma’s backstory to Naruto’s, and are also comparing the former’s Egghead entrance to the latter’s beloved entrance during the Pain’s Assault arc. While many are focusing on comparing the two’s backstories, their respective entrances have also unsurprisingly been roped into the argument as well.

While One Piece and Naruto fans often butt heads over their respective protagonists, relative to one another, it’s somewhat shocking to see Kuma having become such a heavy topic of debate. More specifically, it’s intriguing to see fans of the former series comparing a side character to the latter’s protagonist.

This is also likely why the latter fandom is so incensed, and has since resorted to arguing that Kuma is overrated as a character individually. While this may be somewhat of a stretch, it’s clear that the comparison of their titular protagonist’s origins to those of Kuma has gotten under the skin of the series’ general fanbase.

Fan reaction

One Piece and Naruto fans' reactions as seen online

Unsurprisingly, the two respective fandoms’ reactions can be generally summated given the opinions expressed online thus far. One Piece fans continue to assert that Kuma’s backstory and latest entrance surpass the titular Uzumaki ninja’s, on the basis that Kuma has significantly more depth as a character.

Naruto fans, in response, are claiming that Kuma is becoming one of the most overrated anime and manga characters of all time, thanks to how his series’ fandom are building him up. Fans are also claiming that these comparisons have no actual basis, and are simply being made for the sake of stirring up drama between the two fandoms.

