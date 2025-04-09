My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters usually operate in secret, neutralizing threats that the Pro Heroes ignore. This spin-off is set years before the original series. The characters introduced here might not be popular, but their strength and resolve are not disputable.

They all have unique Quirks and fighting styles. Some of them even match the Pro Heroes in terms of strength and potential. Some are known to be fast, powerful, or inventive. They all have a reason to fight and an unusual contribution to make. Here are the 10 strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

Bee☆Pop, Aizawa, and 8 other strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters, ranked

10 ) Bee☆Pop

Bee☆Pop as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Bee☆Pop turned into a serious threat after being taken over by Number 6. She lost control of herself but gained dangerous new powers. Her body contained the Queen Bee Quirk, and she could command lethal bee swarms. The bees could be ordered, and strike to kill. Some transformed into explosive drones, capable of causing actual damage.

Her initial Leap Quirk rendered her movements unpredictable. With the Trigger drug amplifying her abilities, she became almost unbeatable. Bee☆Pop is one of the most powerful My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters due to this deadly combination.

9) Shota Aizawa

Shota Aizawa as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Shota Aizawa was already a Pro Hero in the Vigilantes timeline. He collaborated closely with Detective Tsukauchi and assisted in big cases. His Erasure Quirk could erase others' abilities just by staring at them. That alone made him a huge threat in any battle. Aizawa was composed, intelligent, and fast-thinking when under pressure.

Due to his ability and strategy, Shota Aizawa is among the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters. He can deal with dangerous villains without requiring flashy techniques, and his binding cloth method provides greater control during combat.

8) Oboro Shirakumo

Oboro Shirakumo as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Oboro Shirakumo is trained with Aizawa and Hizashi, making them a strong team. His Quirk, Cloud, allows him to call up and manipulate dense clouds. They can transport people, defend against attacks, or make openings during combat. Oboro utilized them quickly and creatively. As a student, he already possessed strong instincts and leadership skills.

His backup greatly enhanced his team. Although his time was brief, his potential was evident. Oboro Shirakumo is among the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters due to his adaptable Quirk and heroic nature.

7) Mario Kugutsu

Mario Kugutsu and his transformation (Image via Bones and Shueisha)

Mario Kugutsu might look like a plain toy seller, but he's not weak by any means. He sells Trigger, a drug that amplifies Quirks to their extremes. After taking it himself, his body changed drastically. He increased in size, had additional limbs, and turned fully black. His Quirk is unknown, but the outcome is frightening.

He became a giant monstrosity of destruction, powerful enough to rival actual heroes. His erratic personality and peculiar abilities make him dangerous.

6) Knuckleduster

Knuckleduster as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Knuckleduster does not have a Quirk, but he is a professional fighter. His power is sheer experience and unyielding will. He used to be a Pro Hero, and this is evident in his fighting ability. He defeats thugs and minor villains with no hesitation.

He studies his opponents well and strikes accurately. Without powers, he is still a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. His stamina and determination make him deadly. Against Quirk users, he still stands firm. Knuckleduster is one of the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters by sheer willpower and ability.

5) Number 6

Number 6 as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Number 6 is a villain made to destroy. He was infused with lots of Quirks via experiments. Overclock, his primary ability, allows him to move at a speed the eye cannot follow. He took it to a level its original user never reached. He also shoots out electromagnetic blasts and regenerates from wounds.

His body contains Bomber cells, making him a human weapon. Every time he evolved, he became deadlier. In his final battle, he changed forms many times. Number 6 is among the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters due to such overwhelming power.

4) Captain Celebrity

Captain Celebrity as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Captain Celebrity is flashy, boisterous, and extremely powerful. His Quirk allows him to generate a strong force field around his body. The barrier renders him almost untouchable in combat. It also provides him the capability to fly and transport others in mid-air. Additionally, it enhances his physical strength to superhero proportions.

He can punch holes in walls and withstand immense impacts. Though his ego is huge, his power is real. Captain Celebrity is among the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters due to his unmatchable defense and strength.

3) Koichi Haimawari

Koichi Haimawari as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Koichi Haimawari started with a Quirk that looked weak. His Quirk, Slide and Glide, only let him move slightly at first. However, Koichi continued training and testing his limits. He made it something strong in the long run. He was able to fly, avoid attacks, climb walls, and run faster than the eye could see.

He even learned to shoot energy blasts out of his hands. His development made him a real hero. In the end, he was capable of standing alongside pros. Koichi Haimawari is one of the strongest characters of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

2) Endeavor

Endeavor as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Endeavor from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is younger and much more violent. He doesn't think twice and brings forth devastating firepower. His fire is unforgiving and relentless. His presence even instills fear into villains. He was close to defeating Koichi without knowing the whole story.

During the Naruhata Lockdown, he faced the Bombers directly. Few could match his raw strength and fighting experience. Endeavor stands as one of the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters due to his unparalleled intensity and ruthless efficiency.

1) All Might

All Might as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

All Might shows up in Vigilantes at a time when he was still close to his prime. He possessed amazing speed, power, and presence. His punches ended large-scale threats within seconds. Villains avoided him because he could end fights on his own.

In Naruhata, he routed whole groups without losing a sweat. He saved lives readily and motivated people just by showing up. Although he was not in the limelight, his ability dominated the plot. All Might is among the strongest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters because his power altered every fight he joined.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes presents a new perspective on strength in a world that is full of licensed heroes. Individuals like Bee☆Pop illustrated the potential danger of forced evolution. Others, such as Aizawa and Knuckleduster, demonstrated that control and practice are more important than show.

Koichi developed from a street assistant to someone who could walk alongside legends. Number 6 causes chaos, and All Might reminds everyone what it means to be powerful. Each of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes characters brought something unique to the story. Their power, in many ways, defined the hidden side of hero society.

