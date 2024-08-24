All 34 Pro Heroes who appear in My Hero Academia's final chapter, ranked chronologically

My Hero Academia's final chapter still echoes after its release and makes sense, considering the series' successful ten-year run in the manga industry and how divisive the ending was.

Chapter 430 had an eight-year time skip, which made things a bit confusing for readers, as it was difficult to keep track of what happened to most characters during that jump in time.

It's also worth pointing out that My Hero Academia's final chapter showed the entirety of Deku's class becoming Pro Heroes, with some of them being the most prominent in that era, like Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki.

It also meant that many of them developed prominent careers and become very popular, like how Eijiro Kirishima is looked up to by kids as the Red Riot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

34 Pro Heroes who showed up in My Hero Academia's final chapter in chronological order

There's no denying that My Hero Academia's final chapter was very divisive to a lot of people, but one of the most prominent elements was the eight-year time skip.

This chapter showed the whereabouts of several heroes, with the entirety of Deku's friends becoming pros and being very prominent, with the examples of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki as the most notorious.

It's also worth pointing out that there were already established heroes present in My Hero Academia's final chapter, like Endeavor, Hawks and Shota Aizawa, among others.

The ranking only considees a character after they've become a Pro Hero, so most of Class A is ranked later even though they appear as students in the first few pages. There's also the fact that Deku got a special suit from All Might, becoming a professional hero only in the final page of the manga. As such, he's ranked last.

So, here are, in chronological order, all the Pro Heroes showed up in chapter 430 of this series:

Mirko Mt. Lady Mandalay Shota Aizawa Present Mic Endeavor Burnin' Kido Onima Hawks All Might Gran Torino Recovery Girl Mezou Shoji Tsuyu Asui Momo Yaoyorozu Tenya Iida Ochaco Uraraka Katsuki Bakugo Shoto Todoroki Fumikage Tokoyami Eijiro Kirishima Yuga Aoyama Mina Ashido Denki Kaminari Mashirao Ojiro Koji Koda Rikido Sato Kyoka Jiro Hanta Sero Toru Hagakure Minoru Mineta Hitoshi Shinso Izuku "Deku" Midoriya

The reception of My Hero Academia's final chapter

One of the final illustrations of the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The ending received a lot of criticism because fans believe that author Kohei Horikoshi made some poor decisions.

Some of them include the lack of information regarding most characters' status after the time skip, to the point of asking why the mangaka decided to do it in the final chapter, and also the way the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, was handled.

Overall, the general perception in the fandom is that Deku was mishandled and undermined, as he's shown as a teacher who doesn't see his friends very much. Moreover, there's no confirmation of whether he got romantically involved with Ochaco Uraraka, which was the series' biggest ship with canon evidence.

There was also the fact that he got a special suit by All Might, undermining his contributions as a teacher and portraying Deku as unhappy if he doesn't have powers.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia's final chapter is always going to be divisive to a lot of people due to Horikoshi's decision to do an eight-year time skip.

It brought up a lot of questions regarding the characters' status, which is shown by the sheer number of people in the cast who showed up in the final chapter.

