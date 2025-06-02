My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 - Koichi teams up with Ingenium as he recovers his quirk's true potential

With the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, the anime saw Koichi's mom, Shouko Haimawari, visit her son in Tokyo. During this visit, Koichi, Shouko, and Makoto got trapped in a rampaging bus. While Ingenium came to rescue them, he only succeeded in saving everyone because of Koichi.

The anime's previous episode focused on Captain Celebrity, America's No.1 Hero, who set up shop in Japan. He had a scandalous career and wanted to move far away to get a clean slate. Unfortunately for him, Makoto Tsukauchi was in contact with the hero's wife and blackmailed him into acting like a good hero.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 - Shouko Haimawari visits her son

Makoto and Koichi as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Films)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, titled Mum Descends, opened with Makoto Tsukauchi arriving at Koichi's place to act as her girlfriend. However, given Makoto's appearance, Shouko Haimawari was certain Makoto was a fake girlfriend and called him out for it.

Soon after, Pop and Knuckleduster arrive to meet Shouko Haimawari. This was the first time Koichi learned that Pop's real name was Kazuho Haneyama and Knuckleduster's real name was Takeshi Kuroiwa. While both Koichi and Kazuho were worried about Knuckleduster's behavior, the vigilante presented a very realistic lie for a possible relationship between himself, Koichi, and Kazuho.

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Films)

Later, when Shouko started downplaying Koichi's efforts to become a hero, Kazuho tried standing up for him, but was too shy and ran off. Makoto asked Koichi to go after her and compliment her attire. As instructed, Koichi tried complimenting Kazuho's clothes but instead called it "quirky."

Later, Koichi, Shouko, and Makoto spent some time in Asakusa. During this, they boarded a bus that was later revealed to be targeted by Kuin Hachisuka. She had one of her bees inject a cat standing atop the bus. This phenomenon saw the bus transform into a rampaging cat bus. Fortunately, it wasn't long before Ingenium and his Idaten team came to the passengers' rescue.

Ingenium as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Films)

While Ingenium and his team could evacuate the public, he needed to be on a traffic-free route. Fortunately, Knuckleduster and Pop redirected the cat bus to a free road. Using this opportunity, Ingenium started evacuating everyone. Unfortunately, during this, Kuin increased the dosage of the Trigger drug to make the rampaging bus go out of control. This maneuver saw Makoto get trapped in the bus.

While Ingenium went after the bus, he was low on fuel. Thus, Koichi stepped forward to help the hero. Shouko tried to stop her son, but Koichi retorted at her and went to assist Ingenium. During this rescue mission, Koichi successfully entered the bus, however, it was too late as the bus launched out of the broken road.

Shouko Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 (Image via Bones Films)

As a last-ditch effort, Ingenium broke past his limits to increase his speed and catch Koichi and Makoto mid-air. Unfortunately, Koichi could not get hold of Ingenium's hand. That's when Koichi recovered the true potential of his quirk. Koichi exerted a repulsive force from his feet that allowed him to glide over to Ingenium's location and hand him Makoto mid-air.

Elsewhere, Shouko Haimawari shared that her son Koichi could fly even before she could crawl. So, worrying that her son would get hurt, she kept swatting him down, eventually causing him to lose that part of his quirk. The anime later saw Shouko Haimawari express that she was returning home. However, before leaving, she convinced Makoto to give marrying Koichi a serious thought.

Lastly, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 saw Koichi trying to master his glide quirk with Kazuho Haneyama.

