My Dress-Up Darling season 2 reveals July 2025 release date in new PV

Monday, June 2, 2025 saw the official website for the My Dress-Up Darling season 2 sequel television anime series reveal its Japanese release date of Sunday, July 6, 2025. The official website revealed this information via a new promotional video for the second season, and also revealed a new key visual featuring the series’ protagonists.

This news of the My Dress-Up Darling season 2 release date comes shortly after Crunchyroll officially announced its intent to stream the series internationally. While the exact airtime on the streaming platform has yet to be officially confirmed, the television anime series’ Japanese release info has been fully revealed.

New My Dress-Up Darling season 2 trailer focuses on dual protagonists Wakana Gojo, Marin Kitagawa

As mentioned above, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is officially confirmed to premiere in Japan at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The series will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV at this time. Crunchyroll previously confirmed their intent to stream the anime series internationally at an industry panel during CCXP Mexico. The platform also confirmed earlier on Monday, June 2 that it will stream the series in India.

The new promotional video for the series focuses primarily on dual protagonists Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. Other characters are also seen briefly, but the pair’s presence dominates a majority of the trailer either together or by being featured separately. The new key visual focuses exclusively on them, seeing Marin strike a pose next to Gojo who is standing fairly casually. Their names are also seen in banners behind them in the key visual.

Season 2 previously revealed its opening theme song as “Ao to Kirameki,” which will be performed by Spira Spica who are returning to the franchise. The anime’s ending theme song has yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing. The new season is confirmed to get an advanced screening at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas in Japan on Sunday, June 29.

Keisuki Shinohara is returning to direct the second season at CloverWorks studios, with Yoriko Tomita returning to oversee the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida also returns as the character designer and chief animation director. Yusuke Yamamoto also returns from the first season, but in the new role of assistant director. Jun Yamazaki returns as a chief animation director, with Yohei Yaegashi joining as a new one, and Takeshi Nakatsuka returns to compose the music.

The series serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of mangaka Shinichi Fukuda’s original series of the same name. Fukuda’s manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in January 2018, where it ran until its recent conclusion in March 2025. The manga’s 109 mainline chapters and lone bonus chapter were collected into 14 compilation volumes, all of which are available or planned for official release in English.

