Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime confirms July 2025 release date with Allen's character PV

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime shared a character promotional video for Allen, which revealed the show's July 5, 2025, debut date. Also, the staff will release new character PVs every Saturday and Sunday in June 2025.
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime serves as an adaptation of the original light novel series, written by Riku Nanano and illustrated by Cura. Fujimi Shobo has been serializing the novels since December 2018, with 19 volumes released thus far. The series also has a manga adaptation serialized on Kadokawa's Shonen Ace Plus website, with Tamura Muto's illustrations.
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime set to debut on July 5, 2025
On Monday, June 2, 2025, the official staff revealed the character promotional video for Allen, the male protagonist of the Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime. The short clip focuses on Allen (voiced by Yuto Uemura) arriving at Duke Howard's house as the private tutor of his daughter, Tina, who is incapable of casting a single magic spell. Yet, Allen is hopeful that he can help Tina overcome her magic impairment.
In addition to showcasing Allen's optimistic personality, the short video confirms that the Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime will premiere on July 5, 2025. However, the broadcast timings are yet to be shared on the anime's official site and X handle. Furthermore, the staff explained that it will release new character PVs every Saturday and Sunday throughout June 2025.
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime stars:
- Yuto Uemura as Allen
- Kyoka Moriya as Ellie Walker
- Hime Sawada as Tina Howard
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Lydia Leinster
- Inori Minase as Stella Howard
- Miho Okasaki as Lynne Leinster
- Ami Maeshima as Caren
- Kana Hanazawa as Felicia Fosse
It was previously revealed that Maeshima would perform the anime's opening theme song, Wish for You, while Miho Okasaki would sing the ending theme, Shojo no Susume (A Girl's Advice).
The staff and the plot for Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime
Nobuyoshi Nagayama directs the series at Studio Blanc, with Kazuya Ishiguri as the assistant director. Megumi Shimizu handles the series scripts, while Akiko Toyoda designs the characters. Kei Haneoka is listed as the music composer. The series features additional staff, including Sayaka Takemoto as the sub-character designer, Shigenori Toyooka as the photography director, and others.
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime centers on a young sorcerer named Allen, who wants to retreat to a simple life in the countryside after failing the main exam for a dream job at the royal court. Yet, as his luck would have it, he gets appointed as the private tutor to Duke Howard's daughter, Tina.
Although Tina is excellent at academics, she's incapable of casting magic spells. As such, the series will follow Allen, who will look to cure Tina's magical impairment.
Also read:
- Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime reveals July 2025 release date and more
- Kaiju No. 8 season 2 confirms July 2025 release date and more with new visual
- Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga to resume serialization in June 2025