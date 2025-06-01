Kaiju No. 8 season 2 confirms July 2025 release date and more with new visual

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 unveiled a new visual and announced that the sequel will be released on July 19, 2025. In addition, the staff revealed the July 5, 2025, release date for the spin-off series, Hoshina's Day Off.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from April 2024 to June 2024. The anime is based on the original manga series, written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ has been serializing the manga since July 2020, with 15 volumes released thus far.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 set to debut on July 19, 2025

According to the latest information shared by the official staff on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will air every Saturday at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks, starting July 19, 2025.

The sequel will also be streamed worldwide simultaneously on X (formerly Twitter) and Crunchyroll for global fans. Prior to the sequel's broadcast, a special program called Hoshina's Holiday will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks, and X at 11 pm JST on July 5, 2025.

The latest key visual for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 features Kafka Hibino, who has now become a first-unit member, with Kikoru Shinomiya and Gen Narumi from the Defense Force beside him. The illustration also features Isao Shinomiya in the background, holding a monster weapon.

Furthermore, Akatsuki Games revealed the story and the original cast for the new Kaiju No. 8 game for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. Akari Ito stars as the original character, Sagan Shinomiya, the adopted daughter of the Shinomiya Family, and Clozer's leader. The game centers on Identified Monsters, who were supposed to have been eradicated in the past, but have now entered through the Monster Dimension Gate.

Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will feature returning cast members, with Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Wataru Katou as Reno Ichikawa, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and others. Koki Uchiyama has joined the voice cast as Gen Harumi in season 2.

Kafka Hibino, as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya directed the first installment at Production I.G Studio, with Ichiro Okouchi as the series composer. Tetsuya Nishio was listed as the character designer, while Yuta Bando composed the music for the series.

Considering that the previous installment covered roughly 39 chapters from the manga, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will likely pick up the adaptation from chapter 40 and begin the Kaiju Weapon Arc and possibly the Compatible User Arc. The series might also cover the Cataclysm Arc and touch the Second Wave Arc.

