Blue Box manga to go on a one-week break

It was officially confirmed earlier this week that the Blue Box manga series would be taking a one-week break following the official release of its 197th chapter overall. Officially published in Japan on Monday, May 26, 2025, this likewise means the series will not be releasing a new chapter in the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The series will instead return with its 198th chapter on Monday, June 9, 2025. This news regarding the Blue Box manga’s break week was first revealed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime and manga series. The manga’s official page on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus also corroborates this information.

Blue Box manga’s break not given any additional context despite announcement from official X account

As of this article’s writing, no additional information has been provided regarding why mangaka Kouji Miura is taking a break week. Typically speaking, this would suggest that there is no major health issue with Miura forcing her to take this break with the Blue Box manga. Further supporting this idea is the tendency for mangaka to be forthcoming with these issues in order to prepare fanbases for a potential extended hiatus.

Likewise, the official X account’s post lack of any mention of such issues further suggests this to be the case, as it’s where such information would be shared. Fans can likewise expect Miura and her series to return on the aforementioned Monday, June 9 release date of the 28th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for 2025. Should the series be delayed beyond this point, fans can expect some sort of notification from official channels ahead of time.

While the Blue Box manga’s break may seem like no big deal, the general manga community and fandom has put more and more emphasis on mangaka health in recent years. The tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, creator and mangaka of Berserk, in May 2021 particularly contributed to this. The return of Yoshihiro Togashi and his Hunter x Hunter manga’s irregular serialization has also helped raise awareness for how physically demanding being a mangaka is.

This has also led to most fans urging mangaka to take regular and extended breaks on social media. While it’s unknown how much bearing this advocacy from fans has on mangaka and their choices to take extended breaks, it’s at least a good sign of the community’s mentality towards them. At the very least, it reminds these beloved creators that most fans are perfectly happy with them prioritizing their own health over the completion of a series.

Miura’s Blue Box manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in April 2021, where it is still ongoing today with regular serialization. 180 of the manga’s 197 chapters have been collected into 20 compilation volumes, of which 17 are currently available or planned for release in English. Telecom Animation Film and TMS Entertainment produced a television anime adaptation which premiered in October 2024.

