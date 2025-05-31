Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga to resume serialization in June 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 saw the July issue of Kadokawa’s Monthly Gundam Ace magazine announce the return of the Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga to regular serialization. The manga’s serialization will resume in the magazine’s next issue, which is currently slated to be officially released in Japan on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga series was initially put on hiatus in December 2023 to allow mangaka Hiroyuki Tamakoshi to focus on his cancer recovery. While Tamakoshi has yet to post a statement on the manga’s return to his official X (formerly Twitter) account as of this article’s writing, it can be presumed his health is now much better.

Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga’s planned return to serialization suggests Tamakoshi’s good health

As mentioned above, the Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga initially went on hiatus in December 2023. Tamakoshi revealed that his cancer had spread to several places in his liver at that time, and thus was pausing his work to focus on recovery. Tamakoshi initially revealed his stage 3 cancer diagnosis in September 2022. He was already undergoing chemotherapy treatment at that time, and put the manga on hiatus then as a result until May 2023.

The last major update from Tamakoshi regarding his diagnosis came in December 2024, where he revealed his liver cancer had recurred. He was scheduled to undergo a third operation in January 2025. He added that he was still working on the manuscript for the Mobile Suit Gundam manga series, as well as his other ongoing series The AV Actress With One Year Left to Live. In this update, he reassured fans that he would resume his work when able.

Likewise, this latest news of the Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga’s return to regular serialization would suggest Tamakoshi is in fairly good health. However, this is still speculative due to the aforementioned lack of an update from Tamakoshi via his personal X account, where previous updates were shared. Fans can likely expect an update from Tamakoshi soon, possibly once the series returns to regular serialization.

While fans are excited to hear of the manga’s return, they’re also urging Tamakoshi to take his time and ensure he’s in good enough health to resume his work. This sentiment falls in line with the general shift in attitude from manga fans following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, creator and mangaka of Berserk, in May 2021.

Tamakoshi launched the Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket manga in Kadokawa’s Monthly Gundam Ace magazine in June 2021. The series is based on the original OVA series of the same name, but uses the character Chris’ perspective as its focal point. Kadokawa published the fourth compilation volume in Japan in December 2023.

