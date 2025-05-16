In Gundam the Mobile Suits fought but the real weapon was something hidden

Gundam is one of anime's biggest and most iconic franchises, creating endless amounts of series, novels, manga, and many other media projects that have made it everlasting across the collective subconscious. In that regard, while the different series and stories lead to, naturally, different interpretations, the original premise of author Yoshiyuki Tomino has remained, which is that of clashes of ideologies.

Granted, Gundam is always going to be remembered for popularizing the mecha genre, and the Mobile Suits are the most iconic element of the franchise, but the ideological backdrop is what makes the stories thrive for the most part. It is something that Tomino took from real-life politics, and that was the basis of the story, with Ray Amuro's clashes with Char Aznable being much more than mere firepower.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining the importance of ideology in the Gundam franchise

Char is one of the most iconic characters of the franchise (Image via Nippon Sunrise).

The author of the franchise, Yoshiyuki Tomino, has stated throughout the years that the story of the series, especially when it comes to the initial 0079 anime featuring Ray Amuro as the protagonist, was informed by his research of the two World Wars. And the message of the story is how there is no gain with war and the moral complexities of the two sides, with neither being fully good or bad in the grand scheme of things.

Another element that highlights this is the character of Char Aznable, whose excellent fighting abilities are inspired by Germany's "Red Baron" from World War I, Manfred von Richthofen, hence why he is nicknamed "The Red Comet". While most anime war stories tend to highlight an individual as the main factor in winning the conflict, Tomino established Char as an example that one man cannot determine the outcome of a battle of this scale.

Above all else, the Mobile Suits have become iconic in the franchise, and some have criticized the series for "serving as a toy commercial," but that was never the purpose. This story has always been about real-life conflict between nations with different ideologies and how no one truly wins at the end of these battles.

The legacy of the franchise

The Mobile Suit as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise).

While the Gundam franchise has had a lot of different interpretations, with the likes of Fighter G and Wing offering much more straightforward action-based stories, the core of the series has always been about the negative ramifications of war. This is perfectly shown in the original 0079 series, since Ray Amuro deals more and more with the mental toll of the conflict, which is shown in his decaying mental state as he fights with the Zeon army.

It is the basis of the story and one that has made it so compelling to a lot of different audiences for so many years, since there are no clear-cut good and bad sides, with the two of them having their own logic to do what they do. In that regard, the different productions of this franchise have pushed the mecha genre even further in terms of what it could be, which is why it has become so influential throughout the years.

Final thoughts

Gundam is always going to be remembered as one of the most iconic and memorable anime franchises of all time, and one of its many appealing features is how it reflects the horrors of war. This clash of ideologies is something that has become a staple of the series and one that pushed the medium even further.

