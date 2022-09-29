Gundam Evolution guide - 5 mobile suits for beginners

Gundam Evolution, while a new game, is a formula that gamers are no doubt familiar with. A team-based hero shooter, Gundam Evolution features many popular mobile suits across the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. However, one of the most challenging things for new players must be “Where to start?”

Difficulty Ratings aside, many of these mobile suits are excellent for players, to begin with, in Gundam Evolution. This list will focus on mobile suits that players have access to when they start, so none of the first paid mobile suits will be a part of it.

It is worth noting, though, that Gundam Exia would have edged out Gundam Barbatos when it comes to melee mobile suits. This is thanks to its mobility and a solid ranged attack, which Barbatos lacks on both fronts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Which Gundam Evolution mobile suits are great for beginners?

1) Pale Rider

Certainly not a controversial pick, Pale Rider is easily one of the most uncomplicated, easy-to-play mobile suits. He’s Soldier 76, he’s Viktor, he’s the CoD character. Pale Rider has a healing pod, grenades to throw, and a machine gun he can scope in on. Not all mobile suits in this game can scope, either.

He has a solid health pool (1000) and aids his allies with the AOE Healing Pod. His G-Maneuver, HADES System, isn’t complex either. It’s a buff to his damage and reload speed but has a bit of a wind-up. Make sure to only activate it when you’re safe and not about to die.

It’s easy to play, satisfying to get kills with, and is an excellent pick for new players in Gundam Evolution.

2) GM Sniper II

Many shooter fans love sniping. To scope in and one-shot a player with an expert shot feels amazing. With that in mind, say hello to Gundam Evolution’s GM Sniper II! Other than Sazabi, a headshot from GM Sniper II will disable (0 hp) every mobile suit in the game. Set up shop near whatever objective you’re defending, and drop mobile suits with ease.

It, of course, is a much harder mobile suit to use when on the run or when playing on the offense, but a skilled sniper will make it work. On defense, though, there’s no ally more in need in Gundam Evolution than a GM Sniper with a line of sight on the other team.

3) GM

GM, like GM Sniper II, is one of the most mass-produced mobile suits used in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. While it seems generic and basic, it’s a solid tank. It has 800 HP, a 1300 shield, and repair grenades to throw at allies. Although it is a close-range mobile suit, it’s worth it to be able to fire through your shield.

The gun has a serious drop-off, so try to get close when battling in the GM. Incendiary Mines is also an excellent weapon for foes hiding around corners or shielding themselves. That said, it’s a solid mobile suit for beginners, with an easy-to-grasp kit, and can do substantial damage while also helping allies.

4) Sazabi

While rated as somewhat difficult, Sazabi is excellent for players to try and learn to master, without a doubt. A close-range mobile suit with incredibly high HP and a solid shield, it also makes up for its lack of mobility and speed with the Beam Tomahawk.

After throwing it, you can use his Homing Boost to dash to whatever the Tomahawk hit. You can even do it while it’s still in the air, to get to places you normally can’t reach as a slow, immobile tank.

It has a close-range shotgun and the Fin Funnels G-Maneuver, which can slaughter an entire team in the right situation. He can easily flank and melt people with his Beam Rifle. He can easily carry teams to victory in Gundam Evolution with lots of health and a close-range weapon. While it will take practice, Sazabi is worth mastering. If you can get Methuss to travel with you, Sazabi becomes much harder to defeat.

5) Barbatos

Not every Gundam Evolution player will want to use lots of ranged combat. Some are going to want to end fights much faster, and that’s where Barbatos comes in. While it’s a bit of a complex mobile suit to get used to, Barbatos is something new players should experience.

Not all “beginner” mobile suits need to be easy to play. This will teach players why Barbatos is so ferocious and powerful. It can easily two-shot any mobile suit in the game.

Barbatos has no ranged attacks, so it’s all about getting up close and personal with his jump, or attacking from behind, and completely shredding an opponent with its massive mace. If it pounces and slays a unit, it cannot be repaired, either. It goes right to the “destroyed” state in Gundam Evolution.

Gundam Evolution has 15 mobile suits at launch, with many great choices for players. While this isn’t an exhaustive list of what players should be trying, it’s a nice selection of gameplay styles and is worth learning for new players and shooter fans.

